Despite heated debate over the fate of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, City Council on Thursday passed a zoning exemption sought by the nonprofit that is spearheading its $60 million redevelopment.
In the 1950s, Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia,was home to several prominent African American golfers such as Charlie L. Sifford Jr., a Black man known as the “Jackie Robinson of golf,” Lee Elder and legendary boxer and heavyweight champion Joe Louis. Elder was the first African American to win the Masters Tournament. PGA events remained segregated until 1961.
The debate even took on a musical tone when one speaker sang about his opposition to the plan to the tune of Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi.” The ukulele player substituted the words “put up a parking lot” with “put up a golfing course” in the chorus of his song.
Other community members praised the works of the Cobbs Creek Foundation with its education programs for young people, at several area schools. But other groups, such as Philly Thrive, who opposed the golf course, called the $1-a-year lease grossly unfair and wanted some of the land for community use, such as a place for ATV riders and other programs.
Environmental group activists opposed giving the zoning exemption to Cobbs Creek Foundation because they said the foundation tore down more than 1,500 trees, which could lead to flooding of nearby neighborhoods.
In fact, after listening to the groups, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, offered several amendments to the bill to ease concerns.
Some concerned community members were supportive of the foundation’s efforts.
Rachel Kemp, parent liaison at the West Philadelphia Achievement Charter Elementary School, (WPACES) who addressed Council on behalf of Stacey Phillips, founder/CEO of the school, said, “We are very excited about the Cobbs Creek Foundation and what they are doing in the community. Our student and families will have a place that is safe.”
For the first time in decades this historic landmark is being revitalized and deserves recognition, said Kemp, a longtime neighborhood resident.
“Even though the actual educational center will not open until 2024, their educational team and volunteers have been running excellent programs at WPACES,” Kemp said. “These programs have been supporting our children and their families. Our children have been doing math tutoring which they love.”
But Shawmar Pitts, strategy organizer of Philly Thrive, said the group, which advocates for environmental, racial and economic justice, feels locked out by the city when seeking funding and opportunities for its programs.
Michele Gaffney, founder of Build Like You Live Here, an environmental advocacy group, said she applauded the additions to the bill tied to environmental protections requirements, transparency and communication with the community, still opposed the exemption — even with a sunset clause or end date.
The 16-member Council listened to Jones, whose 4th District and said the “good of the development outweighed the bad.”
Jones and other supporters said that the development will benefit the community financially by creating jobs and generating money for the city.
Last year, Cobbs Creek Foundation signed a 30-year lease with the city for $1 a year and raised $60 million-plus in private funds to restore the famed golf course to its glory.
The Cobbs Creek Foundation also has plans to build a 30,000-square-foot educational center, which will offer financial literacy, science technology, engineering and math courses, career mentoring, along with golf lessons to about 500 neighborhood students. And the nonprofit plans to teach golf course management to neighborhood students.
Enrique Hervada, Cobbs Creek Foundation chief operating officer, said the group has been working diligently with the state Department of Environmental Protection to create a plan to restore Cobbs Creek.
The creek has often flooded over the years due to neglect, he said. In 2016, a fire destroyed the club house and it closed in 2020.
Under the terms of the lease with the city, the Cobbs Creek Foundation must restore the golf course, create a three-tiered rate structure, local, regional and national, that will be affordable for local golfers. The Cobbs Creek Foundation officials said there are plans for a permanent exhibition to honor the heritage of Black golfers who played there.
The mission of the foundation is to provide an affordable golf experience for the community, an educational component for neighborhood children and provide a state of the art golf course suitable for national tournaments.
***
In other City Council business, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced a resolution urging the U.S. Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, a package of reforms that includes a nationwide registry of police officers disciplined for misconduct; a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures. The bill had passed the Democratic-controlled U.S. House in 2021, but not the Republican-led Senate.
At the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died after a violent traffic stop by five police officers in Memphis, Tenn., Vice President Kamala Harris, also called for passage of the legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.