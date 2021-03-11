Philadelphia's City Council is taking a look at how to examine racial gaps in school resources and the city’s property assessments.
Two resolutions went through City Council on Thursday that set the stage for the hearings.
One of the resolutions tasks the council’s Committee on Education to hold a hearing and examine potential systemic biases that have created inequalities between Black- and white-led schools, resulting in fewer resources for Black-led schools.
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, the main sponsor of the resolution about educational resources, said during the legislative session that he believed in “African-center education” and there “perception issues around Black institutions, Black educators, Black children and Black families.”
Thomas hoped to avoid a debate over charter schools to usurp the hearing.
“The most important thing for us moving forward,” Thomas said, “is to move this conversation to a public forum so we can assure that the dialogue is one that is transparent, it’s informative, it’s factual and it’s one that’s looked at through a lens of equity as well as justice.”
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker put forward the resolution calling for the council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless to hold a hearing examining the race gap in home appraisals and its impact on homeowners and wealth accumulation in the city.
Parker said in an email that among the goals of the hearing was to examine the role that race plays throughout the property appraisal process, including the racial demographics of the neighborhood, the race of the homeowner, and the race of the appraiser.
Parker hoped the hearing also will set the stage for finding solutions. In Philadelphia, 95% of property appraisers and assessors are white, not-Hispanic, according to an op-ed Parker submitted along with others to WHYY.
"One goal that I can immediately think of is developing strategies to diversify the field of appraisers in Philadelphia, where currently only 5% of appraisers/assessors are Black or Brown," Parker said.
Hearing dates have yet to be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.