As Philadelphia's City Council prepares to take its spring break next week, it made time Thursday to honor some citizens' contributions.
The name of Margaret Wells, co-founder of recovery and HIV/AIDS program One Day At A Time (ODAAT), was honorarily added to the 1600 block of West York Street from North 16th Street to North 17th Street as “Margaret Wells Way.” Wells died Nov. 30, 2020. The resolution was introduced by Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson for Council President Clarke. The resolution is intended to honor the life and legacy of Wells and her impact on the North Philadelphia recovery community.
Wells was married to Rev. Henry T. Wells and together they founded ODAAT. Today the nonprofit organization is led by their son, Mel Wells.
***
In other Council business: Richardson also introduced a resolution honoring Vice President Kamala Harris, for her distinguished career and accomplishments, on the occasion of Women’s History Month.
***
A resolution was passed from Councilmember Helen Gym recognizes the week of March 21 through March 27, 2021, as “National Safe Place Week” in the city. It calls for a citywide effort to create havens for young people from physical and emotional abuse, neglect, violence and trauma through mentoring, counseling, and community supports.
***
Another resolution honored and congratulated Camae Ayewa and Rasheedah Phillips for their cultural and artistic contributions to Philadelphia and winning the 2021 Collide residency award from Arts at CERN on behalf of their collective, Black Quantum Futurism.
“Camae and Rasheedah’s artwork combine science fiction, quantum physics and racial justice, and helps us expand our imagination of what is possible in the present moment by reimagining our relationships to space, time and identity,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks.
“I'm proud today to honor these three visionaries committed to making Philadelphia a better, more accessible, more dynamic place to live. We need people like them to help us envision a better future and build a city where all people have access to services, supports, arts and culture,” she added.
According to Black Quantum Futures, when people get evicted and communities are gentrified, a neighborhood’s history and its residents’ ability to determine their own futures are threatened.
***
There was also a resolution from Councilmember David Oh recognizing Cohen Thompson, founder of Skate University, for his contributions and service to disadvantaged youth in his West Philadelphia community.
The 33-year-old surgical assistant is working with the city to transform a neglected West Philadelphia park — Granahan Playground and Skatepark — into a $750,000 site for Skate University.
Thompson founded Skate University in 2009. Through the organization, the West Philly native has taught kids and adults how to skate citywide, from Fishtown to his own neighborhood.
***
There will not be a session on April 1 and Council will have their next session April 8.
