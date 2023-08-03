School District of Philadelphia officials, city leaders and education advocates explored the option of creating an independent school building authority to fix aging and unsafe schools during a City Council Education Committee hearing Wednesday.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of the Education Committee, introduced a resolution in April to hold hearings on creating such an authority.
“Over the last few months, we’ve all been brainstorming not just around issues with public safety and quality education, but issues around facilities as well,” Thomas said.
“Part of that is not only looking at what is going on here in Philadelphia as it relates to school facilities, but also looking at what other cities have done and what places have been successful as it relates to tackling this issue,” he said.
Over the years, the district has had problems with environmental hazards including damaged asbestos-containing materials, peeling lead paint and mold.
The district owns more than 300 buildings and some are 120 years old. More than 200 school buildings were built before 1978, and the average age of the buildings is 73 years old, according to district officials.
In the spring, six district schools were temporarily or indefinitely closed due to asbestos — Universal Vare Charter School, Building 21, Mitchell Elementary, C.W. Henry, Simon Gratz Charter High and Frankford High.
The district will develop a master plan to address the aging school facilities. The plan, which is slated to be completed by June 30, 2024, will be developed by a project team made up of internal and external stakeholders.
The project team along with advisory groups and consultants for the project will report to the district’s chief operating officer, Oz Hill, and two to-be-determined chairs outside of the district. The district will also seek input from the community on the plan.
According to district officials, the district’s current capital improvement plan allocates $2.489 billion from January 2023 to June 2028. The plan will include $602 million for new construction, $440 million for major renovations and $352 million for HVAC systems.
“The project team will embrace the academic vision set by our strategic plan, Accelerate Philly,” said School District Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr.
“They will develop the guiding principles for designing start-of-the art learning environments and co-construct a vision for modernizing learning facilities for schools,” he said.
“We want to reimagine the use of space and fiscal plan to improve the functionality of schools. We’re not just thinking about our traditional school house anymore. We’re thinking about reimagining the uses of spaces so that the schools become true community hubs.”
The 2017 Parsons Facility Conditions Assessment Report said the district needed nearly $7.8 billion for its school facilities.
The district had $5 billion in deferred building maintenance costs. Eighty-five school buildings should have been considered for major renovation and 21 facilities should have been closed or replaced, the report said.
Between 2013 and 2023 the district invested $1.72 billion in new building facilities, school additions, classroom modernization projects, lead paint assessments, hydration stations and other deferred maintenance.
“School buildings are no different than homes and our automobiles,” Watlington said. “If you don’t keep them up, they cost more downstream to repair them. We are currently doing some work to update this 2017 study so that we can validate the data and have more current information.”
Kim Mooers, executive director of the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC), told the Education Committee that the district should be aware of how to organize government-related issues to address school building issues.
RIHEBC is a quasi-state agency that finances school construction; however, the projects must be reviewed and approved by the state’s School Building Authority.
“If this program had been originally conceived a little bit better, without any political agenda, the School Building Authority and RIHBEC would have been housed under the same roof, leadership and agency,” Mooers said.
Rachel Pritzker, CEO of Pritzker Law Group, told the committee she hopes the expertise of individuals in the real estate industry will be utilized to help city schools.
“We have a brain trust of some of the smartest, sophisticated and highly experienced individuals in the real estate industry that has the knowledge, skill set and desire to help our city and its schools,” Pritzker said during her testimony.
“I commend councilmember Thomas and this body for this important step and request sincerely that our industry is included as a partner in helping move this forward,” she said.
Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia, said he is concerned about properties owned by the district.
Nearly 150 city schools built prior to 1938 are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and nearly 100 schools that were built between 1938 and 1980 are eligible to be on the list, according to Steinke.
“These buildings are made of durable materials and of architectural value that cannot easily be replaced if they’re lost,” Steinke said during his testimony. “We realized that these buildings have problems due to deferred maintenance and hazardous materials like asbestos. However, these are problems that can be solved.
“To discard these buildings and throw them away is a waste of resources, which we really cannot afford,” he said. “In cases where it’s not possible to renovate, we recommend the school district sell the buildings to avoid demolition.
“The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia can be a resource to the school district and the city, to help reimagine the future of the school district’s valuable real estate portfolio.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.