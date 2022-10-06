City Council on Thursday urged the state Senate and Gov. Tom Wolf to approve a bill that seeks to improve the conditions of women in prison, especially those who are pregnant.
The Council passed a resolution endorsing House Bill 1419, the “Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act,” which passed the state House unanimously on Sept. 19.
The resolution was introduced by At-large Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who called the House bill "critical to returning dignity and safety to incarcerated people."
Several formerly incarcerated women spoke in favor of the resolution, describing the horrors of prison life for women, including those who are pregnant or are placed in solitary confinement.
Some females prisoners were denied feminine hygiene products or were handcuffed while pregnant, they said.
Among other provisions, the bill would prohibit the shackling or solitary confinement of pregnant women, prohibit full body searches of incarcerated females by male guards, and provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to incarcerated women.
Cheerleading champions
The council also passed a resolution introduced by At-large Councilmember Helen Gym, congratulating the George Washington High School Competitive Spirit Team for being the first Philadelphia public school to reach the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship.
The team was present during Thursday's City Council session.
“You are our champions,” Gym said. “You are the best of our city at the time we need it the absolute most. You have won the hearts of everyone in Philadelphia.”
Drexel Black alumni
Another resolution was passed to congratulate the Drexel University Black Alumni Council on its first book, “A Legacy to Share,” which includes stories about the lives and careers of several Black Drexel graduates. The proceeds of the book will go to the alumni group's scholarship fund.
The resolution was introduced by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose 3rd District includes parts of West Philadelphia, where the university is located.
