Council to create task force to

An outside audit of Temple University safety by 21CP, a firm run by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey, called for a Temple/Community Partnership Zone. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

City Council passed a resolution Thursday to create a task force to explore safety and opportunities at Temple University and the surrounding neighborhoods.

In March an outside safety audit of Temple University called for a school/community partnership zone and more government resources to help make the campus safer.

