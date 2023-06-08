City Council passed a resolution Thursday to create a task force to explore safety and opportunities at Temple University and the surrounding neighborhoods.
In March an outside safety audit of Temple University called for a school/community partnership zone and more government resources to help make the campus safer.
Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th district, said the task force would explore how Temple would increase funding in the surrounding neighborhoods for things like scholarships, jobs and recreation.
“While we want to have a discussion about the Ramsey proposal, we also want to have a discussion about those issues that have been discussed for years in the surrounding communities,” Clarke said. “The lack of enforcement, quality of life issues with respect to the community’s relationship with the students. There has been some significant tension in years past. We need to have a broader discussion that includes all of that.”
To be sure, Temple is the largest employer in North Philadelphia and has funded many programs in the neighboring communities. Before he resigned in March, former Temple President Jason Wingard said: “We are advocating and allocating more resources and creating new initiatives but it’s not enough and we are not able to get it done, in spite of all those resources it’s not working.”
Last year, Temple hired former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s company 21CP to audit campus safety after Samuel Collington, a 21-year-old Temple student, was killed in an apparent robbery attempt near campus in May 2022.
One of the recommendations in the audit by 21CP was: “Establish, implement, and sustain a safety partnership zone with the purpose of making the North Philadelphia area within the zone a safer, better place to live, work, and thrive.”
But safety concerns at Temple reached a breaking point in February, when Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, was shot and killed near 17th and Montgomery Ave., while he pursued a robbery suspect. Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old Bucks County man was later arrested at his family’s home and charged with the murder of Fitzgerald. It was the first time a Temple police officer was ever killed in the line of duty.
Ironically, Fitzgerald was actively involved in running programs that sought to deter young men of color from violence and was beloved on campus and by his family and colleagues.
“Based on the core recommendations of the report commissioned by Temple University from 21CP Solutions, and the deep expertise of our faculty, the University is leading a wide-ranging, collaborative effort to enhance public safety in our campus community,” said Steve Orbanek, a Temple spokesperson. “We applaud and are deeply grateful for the City Council’s… resolution, which recognizes the importance of these efforts, and sets exactly the right tone as we and our partners move forward to have a real and lasting impact on reducing violence and improving the quality of life in North Philadelphia.”
Although homicides are down by double digits in Philadelphia this year, compared to 2022 figures, that year and before the city recorded more than 500 homicides, mostly a result of gun violence. Some observers blame the pandemic which began in 2019 and subsequently shut down the schools, the court system along with violence prevention programs. Many of the victims and the shooters are African American.
Leading to the mayor’s race in November, voter polls reveal that public safety is the number one issue. And Philadelphia is not alone. Gun violence is a huge issue in many of the large cities and smaller ones, as well.
Other recommendations of the 21CP audit including: improving hiring of Temple Police by offering incentives to students and others, improving technology and engaging community stakeholders. It also called for Temple to focus on the root causes of violence.
“I don’t want the focus to just be on the university. I want it to be on the entire community,” Clarke said. “Sometimes the lack of opportunity breeds crime. So we clearly should have a long-standing strategy not only as it relates to proving opportunities for employment, but also for education. If we are going to be a community and be a family we need to act like one and work together towards a positive outcome.”
