The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia has ruled that the U.S. government can no longer ban ex-offenders convicted of non-violent crimes from owning firearms.

The 11-4 ruling on June 6 stemmed from a case involving Bryan David Range of Lancaster County. He was convicted of welfare fraud in 1995, when he was earning between $9 and $9.50 per hour and struggling to provide for his wife and three children on $300 per week.

