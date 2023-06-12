The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia has ruled that the U.S. government can no longer ban ex-offenders convicted of non-violent crimes from owning firearms.
The 11-4 ruling on June 6 stemmed from a case involving Bryan David Range of Lancaster County. He was convicted of welfare fraud in 1995, when he was earning between $9 and $9.50 per hour and struggling to provide for his wife and three children on $300 per week.
According to court records, his wife applied for food stamps and under-represented his earnings, and he signed the application without reading it.
Range accepted full responsibility for the crime and pleaded guilty to welfare fraud. He was given three years probation. He paid nearly $2,500 in restitution, almost $300 for court costs, and a $100 fine.
At the time, welfare fraud was a Pennsylvania misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in jail. In the past, ex-offenders convicted of state misdemeanors were not banned from purchasing firearms in Pennsylvania if they received a term of imprisonment of two years of less. But Range was facing five years in prison.
Range told the court that he tried to purchase a firearm following his conviction and did not know about the ban. He was denied a gun. However, his wife purchased a deer-hunting rifle for his birthday, he said. When he was denied a gun permit a second time, he said, he did some research and found out that his conviction barred him from gun ownership. He sold the deer-hunting rifle to a firearms dealer and decided to sue, claiming that he should have a Second Amendment right to own a firearm.
Federal law previously made it "unlawful for any person ... who has been convicted in any court, of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year" to own a firearm. Range lost his first effort to change that for non-violent offenders, in 2021, but the appellate court reheard the case this year.
In between, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment upheld the right to carry guns for self-defense — and expanded the right to carry a gun outside the home with a permit. The court said guns may still be banned in schools and government buildings, and restrictions on buying handguns can be made based on standards like background checks and training.
Range told the court, on appeal, that his crime "was with a pen," not a firearm. He argued that because "there is no historical tradition of disarming non-violent felons," dangerousness is the "touchstone."
"We agree with Range that despite his false statement conviction, he remains among the people protected by the Second Amendment. And, because the government did not carry its burden of showing that our nation's history and tradition of firearm regulation support disarming Range, we will reverse and remand," Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hardiman wrote.
Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, gave a dissenting opinion, writing: "In modern times, arms include assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic handguns; our population of more than 330 million is mobile, diverse, and as to social mores, deeply divided; and tragically, brutal gun deaths and horrific mass shootings — exceeding just 260 in just the past five months — are a daily occurrence in our schools, our streets, and our places of worship. In today's world, the responsibilities of gun ownership are flouted by those who lack respect for the law."
