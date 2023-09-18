Constance Clayton, first African American and woman to lead Philly school district, dies at 89

Constance Clayton, the first African American and woman to lead the School District of Philadelphia, died on Monday, September 18. She was 89.

Constance Clayton, the first African American and woman to lead the School District of Philadelphia, died on Monday, September 18. She was 89.

“I had the honor of getting to know Dr. Clayton during my time here in Philadelphia through both mentorship and friendship,” School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.

chill@phillytrib.com

215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.