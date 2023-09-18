Constance Clayton, first African American and woman to lead Philly school district, dies at 89

Constance Clayton, the first African American and woman to lead the School District of Philadelphia, died on Monday, September 18. She was 89.
“I had the honor of getting to know Dr. Clayton during my time here in Philadelphia through both mentorship and friendship,” School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“She embodied a true educator and humanitarian through her dedication to improving the lives of children in education. Her legacy of service to Philadelphia’s children and the School District will be memorialized and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”
Known for her leadership style and her dedication to improving the lives of students through education, Clayton was born in Philadelphia in 1933. She attended Dunbar Elementary School, Jay Cooke Junior High School and the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
She received degrees from Temple University and from the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.
Clayton would spend her career as a Philadelphia educator. She began teaching elementary school in 1955. During her tenure in the School District of Philadelphia, she served in multiple roles. She designed the social studies curriculum and would lead the district’s African American studies program.
She was named the superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia in 1982 and served in that role until her retirement in 1993.
During her tenure as superintendent, she tackled the district’s budget without cutting student services, collaborated with local businesses to bring better resources to schools, standardized the curriculum across schools and worked with district unions to negotiate fair contracts. The district had no labor strikes under her tenure.
"Dr. Clayton was admired and loved by the students of the District, and she is fondly remembered by school staff,” said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. “Dr. Clayton had a well-earned reputation of listening to educators, being fair, and always thoughtful in her approach.
"In the years before her tenure, our union struck numerous times in order to achieve a fair collective bargaining agreement,” he said. “But under Dr. Clayton's leadership, we were able to negotiate fair contracts without striking--and it was more than that.
Dr. Clayton respected the union and our role in public education. Connie was a tough negotiator, but she was always fair. Dr. Clayton was one of the best. I am sorry to lose her, and my deepest condolences are with all those who knew and loved her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.