Dwight Evans

Congressman Dwight Evans speaks at the Metal Worker’s Local Union No. 19 in Philadelphia, April 12. — Tom MacDonald/WHYY

 Tom MacDonald

As Philadelphia’s political machine gears up for the oncoming Mayor’s race, Congressman Dwight Evans announced that he has requested more than $23.7 million in federal community project funding for a number of initiatives in the city.

The 15 Philadelphia projects Evans requested funding for touch on a number of the city’s community needs, including worker training, small business growth and pedestrian safety, with the largest category of potential funding being housing which saw Evans request $9,400,149 in funds designated for seven housing initiatives across the city.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.