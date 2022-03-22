Companies are helping consumers maximize the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile service.
Comcast has introduced two new ways for customers to connect through ACP and both are available to any customer who qualifies in all the company’s service areas. Customers can sign up for Internet Essentials Plus, which includes 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and WiFi router, and is free after the government’s ACP credit is applied. Xfinity Internet customers participating in ACP now can add mobile service through Xfinity Mobile.
“As a company and a society, it is imperative that we work together to help people connect to the transformative power of the Internet both at home and on the go,” Broderick Johnson, executive vice president, Public Policy and Digital Equity, Comcast Corporation said in a press release.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is a once in a lifetime opportunity that Comcast is proud to support. Connectivity is just the beginning, however. We will continue to partner with nonprofit organizations across the country to deliver digital literacy skills training so more people can learn how to take full advantage of everything the Internet has to offer.”
New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 to determine eligibility and sign up.
As part of the ACP program, for the first time, Verizon is offering free Internet with its Fios Forward program to qualifying customers. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. The company’s total 2020-2025 responsible business investment is slated to exceed $3 billion.
Qualified ACP customers can now get free access to Verizon Fios’ 100% fiber optic Internet, with speeds starting at 200Mbps for downloads and uploads, crucial bandwidth for video-heavy applications. Verizon is also removing hidden cost barriers, with no extra fees, no contracts and no router costs.
To qualify, a customer must first be approved for ACP and have a Fios Mix & Match plan. For information visit www.verizon.com/affordableconnectivityprogram or call 1-800-VERIZON.
Residents can qualify for the program if they meet any of the following criteria: emergency broadband benefit enrolled customer, Lifeline enrolled customer, participants of other federal assistance programs such as Medicaid and Social Security Income (SSI) and have a household income that is 200% or less than the federal poverty guidelines.
