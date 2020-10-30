Outraged, hurt, tired and frustrated. These are the sentiments expressed by members of the community yet again beset by the killing of another Black man killed by police.
When a knife-wielding Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was shot by police during a domestic disturbance call Monday, the community was outraged and several days of protests followed. We spoke with some members of the West Philadelphia community where Wallace lived to get their take on the events:
“What took place was a tragedy and we would like to see more mental health professionals involved in situations like the situation which took place last night,” said Pete Wilson, a member of the Community Leaders Collaborative based in the Belmont section of West Philadelphia.
Wilson said the officers involved in the shooting should not have fired above the waist to “wound rather than take his life.”
“The fact that records indicate that police officers were called to the house in previous incidents should have been enough to make officers aware of the fact that they were dealing with a person with mental illness.
“From the stories that we got, he was mentally challenged. We work hand in hand with the Police Department trying to stop the murders and gun violence in the communities that we work in, and the Philadelphia Police Department have helped us give back,” he said.
“We all make mistakes and I believe that shooting an individual 14 times was a mistake.”
Asked what the community should do now, Wilson said that “the looting and rioting should stop.”
“All they are doing is damaging the community where they live and most of these business owners are Black,” Wilson said.
“That needs to stop. Dealing with the police and the feelings that people have about how this took place and their involvement does not mean that you go out and break into Foot Locker. That does not solve the problem.”
Ishaq Samai, another member of the Community Leaders Collaborative, said tension in the community may cause both police and members of the community to respond to situations more aggressively.
“I think when we are dealing with the climate of the community, the endless homicides, the shootings, just that climate makes police officers more edgy because you have that high tension in our community,” said Samai.
“It’s a tragedy on both sides.”
Samai described this as a moment for the people to see one another as “human beings.”
“It’s time to bring the human essence back to the community, and this is evidence that that needs to happen, that kind of communication with the community and the police have to happen to work out these problems,” Samai said.
Phile Chionesu of the Million Women March Movement summed the situation up in one word: “Inevitable.”
“This is nothing new. When you try to put a Band-Aid on cancer, that’s not going to work,” said Chionesu.
“So, what we’ve seen was 400 years of systemic, intentional, barbaric, racism/white supremist kinds of things that have really been afflicted upon us.”
Chionesu said that other people have experienced oppression in America but were not kidnapped, brought to a foreign land and “continuously for 400-plus years spiritually, mentally and physically enslaved.”
Brahin Ahmaddiya is community outreach liaison for Perfect Place Real Estate based in West Philadelphia and former director of the Community of Compassion CDC, affiliated with the Church of the Christian Compassion, which held an emergency meeting following the Wallace shooting.
“I just think there’s an undercurrent of both anger, lack of jobs and more of an undercurrent of degradation and the way the U.S., state and even the city government have ignored the community to a point where there is going to be some kind of outbursts, especially when it comes to death by the police,” said Ahmaddiya.
“What seems to happen is what you might call a pattern of response when these killings are happening and it’s just brewing, waiting to erupt each and every time now.”
Alicia Burbage of the Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Education Center in West Philadelphia was moved by emotions as she shared her feelings about the incident.
The center hosts events throughout the year for youth and adults at Cobbs Creek Park to educate the community about the natural environment. A planned Halloween-themed event scheduled for Saturday will be rescheduled because of the Wallace incident.
“We retraumatize the community with everything that’s going on,” she said in reference to the protests that followed the George Floyd killing, the COVID-19 pandemic and the high number of homicides in the city.
“I think systems and a breakdown in communications failed Mr. Wallace and his family and we have to do better,” said Burbage.
As is typical in cases where a Black person is shot by officers, the media and authorities are often quick to point out the victim’s criminal background. Wallace had a criminal record but was said to be doing well prior to the shooting.
“I don’t care about his rap sheet,” said Burbage. “I’d rather see his name on a rap sheet than a death certificate.”
