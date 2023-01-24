A large crowd of community members and political leaders gathered at the front steps of the Union League of Philadelphia’s headquarters Tuesday to denounce the club’s planned event honoring Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Following a series of unanswered public and private pleas calling for Union League leadership to reverse course and cancel Tuesday evening’s sold-out award ceremony for DeSantis, organizers from the Philadelphia NAACP as well as a variety of local activism groups convened the “Fight Against Anti-Blackness Protest and Press Conference” in front of hundreds of concerned Philadelphians just hours before DeSantis was set to receive the club’s award.
Some of the groups and elected officials that took part in the news conference included: the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, the Philadelphia NAACP, the Black Women’s Leadership Council, Northeast Against Racism, Philadelphia NOW, Pennsylvania Now, the Black Voters Matter Fund, the National Action Network’s Philadelphia chapter, state Sen. Vincent Hughes and City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Sharon Vaughn.
“Gov. DeSantis wishes to completely sanitize our country, our classrooms, (and our) college lecture halls of Black history. Black history is American history. We cannot and we will not ignore the horrific atrocities that (have) occurred against our Black ancestors on American soil. It is the same continued attempts to denigrate, criminalize and demonize black bodies daily. The ground on which we stand is saturated with the blood of our ancestors, and we will not stand aside as leaders of the Union League, DeSantis and his supporters point black people towards subjugation,” said local activist Melissa Robbins at the news conference.
“You, Gov. DeSantis, may relish in the days where Black bodies hung, strung and swung, charred and burned. But under no circumstances will we Black and brown people and our allies tolerate you or your ilk in our great city. Philadelphia is the birthplace of the nation. Philadelphia is the birthplace of the American experiment. This country was built on the backs of our Black, bloodied bodies of our ancestors. We will not let you trample on our progress. We will move our nation forward. We will heal our nation. This barbaric ideology will not be tolerated, nor will it be accepted under any circumstances.”
At the news conference, City Councilmember Sharon Vaughn announced that she will be introducing a resolution at the next City Council meeting denouncing the Union League for its move to honor DeSantis. The resolution is expected to be co-sponsored by Councilmember Johnson and potentially others.
“How dare they? How dare they decide to give this man this award. This is ridiculous. This is not acceptable. … We need to let them know that we will not stand for this nonsense. If you come in Philadelphia and act crazy, we'll meet you with the same energy,” Vaughn said.
Organizers at the event also put forth a series of demands to the Union League and Philadelphia at large that included: canceling the event honoring DeSantis, seeing club members rescind their memberships, having state and federal entities boycott club engagements and services, and having advertisers pull financial support from the club.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Union League is still set to host DeSantis at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he will be bestowed with the club’s highest honor, the Gold Medal.
However, a demonstration is scheduled to be held 4 p.m. in front of the Union League headquarters where community members are expected to protest the club’s event.
