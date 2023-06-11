Over 3,000 people gathered in Chinatown on Saturday and marched to City Hall in protest of a proposed new 76ers arena to be built in the neighborhood. Members of different progressive and ethnocentric civic groups joined local residents in voicing their opposition to 76 Place planned for East Market Street.

Chinatown has successfully defended attempts by developers to build large projects in the neighborhood, including a new Phillies stadium in the late 1990s and a casino run by Foxwoods a decade later. The protest interestingly gathered on Vine Street, just above where Interstate 676 runs through Center City, the product of construction through and under the neighborhood during the 1980s.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.