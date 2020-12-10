Three community-based organizations were presented with $2,000 each in grants from House Democratic Leader and State Rep. Joanna McClinton’s (D-191) office on Tuesday.
The organizations, which focus on a range of issues from at risk youth, to re-entry support, said the grants will further existing programs, especially as funds have waned throughout the pandemic.
“We are an early initiative, prevention program with a focus on workforce development, mentorship, violence prevention, trauma informed care, case management and entrepreneurship and vocational training.We used to pay youth $100 a week, now we only pay them $50 as an incentive to come to our programs, get them out the streets and help with their day to day needs,” said Rickey Duncan, Executive Director of New Options, More Opportunity (NOMO Foundation).
“It’s very difficult for nonprofits right now to be able to get funding, keep their head above water and be able to service the youth, doing the things we do. It’s been a blessing, the money we have been able to obtain.”
Duncan, who works directly with youth as a mentor, coach and educator, added that NoMo, which reaches 120 youth a week, will use their funds to provide scholarships for high school seniors looking to attend college.
“[It’s] going toward our 2021 scholarship for at risk youth to be able to go to school. It all adds up. [It] will create another option and opportunity for at risk youth who have been suffering through traumatic experiences, to hopefully get out the city and go to school,” he said.
Tracey L. Fisher, Founder of Gateway to Re-Entry, said his $2,000 grant helped with a charity effort at a senior home, for which Gateway provided toys, and to support other organizations.
“A portion of the money went to other entities that weren’t able to receive anything and the rest went to toys for children. I know youth in the community whose grandparents are in the senior home. [Gateway] bought a few items and allowed them to [gift] their grandchildren when they normally couldn’t afford a Christmas,” said Fisher. “I just shared with organizations that started like I did because I know how that feels - just needing someone to help.”
Fisher said his organization mainly helps returning citizens, but is also involved in prevention, drug and alcohol recovery, and providing services to seniors and veterans. One of Gateway’s regular outreach efforts is food distribution at the senior center.
“I’m what they call a foot soldier,” Fisher continued. “I know what’s going on out there. People don’t have to time to be sitting and waiting. If you can help them, help them. It felt good to be able to help.”
We Reign Inc., a non-profit that teaches life and career skills to girls, said the $2,000 grant will help fund their Gender Justice Program, which pays 10 youth participants a stipend as they intern for the organization. Without it, they would’ve only had enough for seven or eight girls.
“Very often, the Black girls in our community have to choose between an internship where they can learn life and career skills, and just working. We are trying to offer an internship where they can learn skills [and] where they are also being paid a stipend,” said Tawanna Jones Morrison, We Reign Inc. Founder and Executive Director.
“We wanted to have 10 girls going into the spring…but we really had enough funding for seven. We were going to stretch it and get it to eight, with monthly donors and people that give once a year. We were hoping we would get enough funding that way, but the grant helped us buy materials and fund the Gender Justice Program.”
Jones Morrison added that the funds came at a good time, as We Reign, which reaches 100 girls a year, has seen a decrease in donations.
“For people that are in the communities that we work in, giving…can be really difficult to start with. The pandemic made it so that a lot of our girls needed more resources because they weren’t able to get summer jobs and the things they usually get to sustain them,” she said. “Funding had been down from our monthly donors - we had people who dropped out and stopped giving. It’s been a difficult year [but] we were fortunate we got more grants than ever.”
State Rep. McClinton said the grants, which were provided through a partnership with the Walmart Foundation, were necessary to continue the type of community building that’s provided by the organizations.
“"This is about supporting those who work tirelessly to support individuals most in need," said Leader McClinton. "From teenagers and young adults to individuals re-entering society after serving their time, each of these organizations has proven a true commitment and desire to never give up on our most vulnerable populations, and provide them with the opportunities that give them the best chance to succeed.”
