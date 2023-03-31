The First Judicial District Common Pleas Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, which claimed that the Driving Equality law unenforceable.
On Feb. 5, the FOP filed the lawsuit in the civil trial division of the court and named Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw as defendants, saying the law was unenforceable due to preemption and that it violated state motor vehicle code.
“A big part of why we had a collaborative effort because we wanted to ensure that what we were doing was in good standing legally, so we are not surprised about the ruling and we are ready to move to the next phase,” said Democratic Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas.
John McNesby, president of FOP Lodge 5, who maintained that the law would make the city less safe, said that he plans to appeal the court’s decision.
The Driving Equity legislation was introduced by Thomas and grew out of the civil unrest of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man by a Minneapolis police offer, who was convicted and is serving time in prison. It came about after subsequent calls for police reform.
Last March, the law went into effect prohibiting police officers from stopping drivers for a host of minor infractions, such as no inspection sticker, a single broken headlight or taillight, damage to a bumper or an object hanging from a rearview mirror.
According to Thomas’ office, the Driving Equality law has led to Philadelphia Police prioritizing traffic stops associated with public safety, such as drivers ignoring red lights or a stop sign have resulted in a higher success rate of recovery of contraband.
“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of Driving Equality — the Philadelphia Police Department, the Mayor’s Administration, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, the Driving Equality Accountability Group, and the countless Philadelphia’s who have shared their traumatic stories — for working to create this collaboration, national model for police reform and community progress,” Thomas said.
In a related matter, City Council on Thursday passed a resolution introduced by Council President Darrell Clarke, renaming the 1700 block of West Montgomery Ave., as “Christopher Fitzgerald Way,” to honor the life and sacrifice of the Temple University police sergeant, who was slain in the line of duty Feb. 18, on that very same street, near the 22nd District Police Station.
