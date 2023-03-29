Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Center City, officials told NBC10.
The accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred on 15th and Race streets Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed with NBC10 that two officers were injured and that Commissioner Outlaw was in one of the vehicles. They have not yet confirmed however if she was one of the injured officers. Footage from SkyForce10 showed Outlaw walking out of one of the vehicles.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.