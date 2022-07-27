Comcast is awarding a total of $1 million in $10,000 grants to more than 100 Philly businesses owned by women and people of color.
The money comes from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Created in 2020 to help alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund targets small businesses owned by people of color.
Beyfilmz Media was one of the recipients awarded a grant. Owner David Bey has been running the production company for four and a half years. He says he was in shock when he received the news.
“So at first, I was kind of like, wait is this real? I had to call this number just to make sure. And I think I filled out, you know, last minute, like two days before it was due. So I really didn’t think I was going to get it. But I’m happy and grateful that I was able to win.”
Bey says the grant will go towards filling financial gaps created by investing in tech for his business during the pandemic.
“So it’s going to help big time financially and being able to support the new business moving forward as well as to help dealing with growing and marketing.”
Applications are open for the next round of grants until October 14th. To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51 percent owned and operated by someone who identifies as a person of color, is independently owned and operated, and has been operating for over a year.
In 2021, small businesses throughout Philadelphia and Chester received grants from Comcast.
Comcast RISE has awarded more than $16 million in grants and $75 million in support for marketing and technology services in 704 cities across 37 states.
By the end of 2022, 13,000 businesses across the country are expected to benefit from the Comcast RISE initiative.
