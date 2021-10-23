When their daughter Alexis was born, James Henegan and his wife Daveda opened a PA 529 Plan at Vanguard Group and began saving $100 a month for her future higher education.
Over time as the family income grew, James Henegan increased the monthly amount to $300. A marketing vice president at a major animal pharmaceutical firm, the 52-year-old grew up in North Philadelphia and lives in Oaks, Pa., with his family. His wife is a teacher.
In September, Alexis, who is 18, enrolled at Temple University, where she plans to major in psychology. According to Henegan, the family’s total contribution in the plan was about $40,000. In the 18 years since then, the PA 529 account has appreciated by about $50,000 — for almost $90,000.
“We averaged an 11% annual return,” Henegan said. “When it comes to saving and investing, start as early as you can. Don’t panic when the stock market drops.”
Remember you are investing for the long term — 10 years or more — and the averages are on your side, he said.
The Henegans are not alone.
Currently there are 227,265 open PA 529 accounts with a total of $6.8 billion invested, according to the Pennsylvania Treasury, which sponsors the plans. According to the College Savings Plans Network, there were about 15 million 529 plans nationwide, with a total of $464 billion invested, as of June 2021. The group collects data on state 529 plans nationwide.
A 529 plan is an investment vehicle designed to encourage savings for higher education for a designated beneficiary. To remain tax free, the money must be used for qualified educational expenses, such as room and board, books and supplies. If not, the taxes are deferred.
For more than 20 years, the U.S. government has provided favorable tax treatment for any state 529 plans, under IRS Code 529.
With all the talk about crushing student loan debt, the PA 529 plans offer a great way to lower or avoid debt altogether.
“Today, more than ever, education doesn’t necessarily mean a four-year degree, and PA 529 plans are here to help no matter which path a child takes,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. “PA 529s are a great way to save for education at community colleges, technical schools, or apprenticeship programs.”
Beneficiaries are not required to attend schools in the state, she said. Other states have similar plans.
“Every dollar saved today is one less that must be borrowed tomorrow, meaning less student debt for future generations entering the workforce,” Garrity said.
According to Federal Reserve estimates, college student loan debt rose by 70% to about $1.7 billion between 2012 and August 2021. In the same period, college tuition costs increased more than 10%.
Still, a recent survey by Morning Consult and investment firm Edward Jones found that a third of parents of students polled said they were aware of 529 plans, and about 20% said they would consider them.
Typically, parents and students finance higher education through a mix of loans, savings, scholarships, and state and federal financial aid.
Henegan said the amount to save depends on your financial situation, but is less important than being consistent.
So far this year, he said, about $11,000 of the money has been spent on room and board, books and other supplies for Alexis.
“We have more than enough to pay for her tuition and should be able to save some for graduate school,” Henegan said, because Alexis was able to land some scholarships.
At Vanguard, investors have a choice between letting a financial consultant make the investment decisions for their nest egg or choosing a mix of several mutual funds themselves. Henegan, who has been reading about investments and dabbling in the stock market for years, chose to go it alone.
A mutual fund is an investment vehicle made up of money from a group of investors. A professional manager, or team of managers, decides what stocks to buy, usually based on a particular investment strategy or risk factor.
Samantha Galvez, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Treasury, said PA 529 plans can be opened with no minimum deposit, and future contributions can be as little as $1.
Investors have a choice between two different plans: the PA 529 Investment Plan or the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan, she said.
The PA 529 Investment Plan lets account owners choose from various investment options ranging from aggressive to moderate to conservative. The plan includes “target enrollment date portfolios” that rebalance investment asset mix automatically as a beneficiary approaches their anticipated school enrollment date, Galvez said.
The PA 529 Guaranteed Savings plan is a lower-risk plan where returns are tied to college tuition inflation, helping families save at today’s tuition rates to cover future expenses, she said.
Both plans offer the same tax advantages including a Pennsylvania state income tax deduction, no taxes paid annually on earnings, no income tax paid on growth when used for qualified expenses, as well as gift and Pennsylvania inheritance tax benefits, Galvez said.
In addition, the amount of money in a PA 529 plans does not affect a student’s state financial aid eligibility.
Only states or schools can sponsor 529 plans, and while people can open an account through a financial institution such as Vanguard, even these plans are sponsored by states.
PA 529 accounts can be opened directly at the Pennsylvania Treasury’s website, www.PA529.com. For Pennsylvania residents, it is key to know which 529 plan they are investing in. Financial institutions and advisers sometimes might steer them into another state’s plan. If so, the investor may lose out on Pennsylvania-specific benefits.
Meanwhile, Henegan has also opened a PA 529 account for his son Jayden, 12, and is encouraged, so far, by the returns. “His is performing better” than his daughter’s.
