The fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. has ignited protests and civil unrest throughout the city of Philadelphia.
“The vast majority of people who live in the neighborhoods where the civil unrest is taking place are not looting, vandalizing or committing crimes,” said Richard Beck, professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the Department of Criminology and Statistics.
“They may be protesting, but most of them don’t approve of the civil disobedience that is going on, so you don’t want to paint them with the same brush,” he added.
Demonstrations started immediately after two Philadelphia police officers fatally shot Wallace when he refused to drop a knife Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
Wallace’s family has reportedly said he had a bipolar disorder and they called 911 that day for an ambulance — not a police response.
Jason Del Gandio, a Temple University faculty member in the Departments of Communication and Social Influence, said the events in Philadelphia the last few days may be a result of systematic oppression combined with the current state of the country.
“It’s not just an issue of racism or white supremacy, but more so does the educational, health care and economic system benefit me? Do politicians care? There are also critical issues that haven't been addressed for years in disadvantaged communities,” Del Gandio said.
“We’re also in the middle of a pandemic and we also can’t undermine the [Donald] Trump effect,” he added. “There’s a million things happening right now. I think all that adds to the level of frustration and rejection of the overall system.”
In the 1960s, mounting civil unrest generated riots in Black and Latino neighborhoods in U.S cities including Los Angeles (Watts riots of 1965), Chicago (Division Streets Riots of 1966), and Newark (1967 Newark Riots).
President Lyndon B. Johnson created a task force to explore the roots of the unrest and possible solutions. The National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, led by Gov. Otto Kerner Jr. of Illinois, released a report in February 1968.
Known as the Kerner Commission, the 426-page report outlined the uneasy relations between Black communities and police departments.
The investigation, which lasted six months, found that the riots were caused by a lack of economic opportunity, failed social service programs, police brutality, racism and media coverage.
The report recommended for government programs to provide services to hire more diverse and sensitive police forces and to invest billions in housing programs aimed at breaking up residential segregation.
Beck worked for the Kerner Commision as a graduate student.
He said that although the report came out over 50 years ago, not much has changed when it comes to the disparities in disadvantaged communities.
“The same problems that were outlined in the Kerner Commission still exist today,” Beck said. “You still have the issues of school funding, public health, public housing, racism and police brutality.
“These issues that can’t be fixed overnight, it’s going to take time and long-term commitment to erase this enormous amount of disadvantage. If you embrace the reality that these disadvantages still exist in communities, a lot of these problems will disappear.”
Police reform, mass incarceration and the allocation of resources are some key areas that need to be addressed moving forward, Del Gandio said.
“America really has to come to a reckoning with its racist problem,” Del Gandio said. “There’s systematic problems in this country and in Philadelphia.
“We need to look at how we allocate our resources. We give a lot of money every year to the police, but we’re also taking money away from education and health care. We also tend to ignore mental health issues.
“There is no easy solution to these issues, but there has to be a genuine dialogue across different factions of society, policymakers and power workers,” he added. “Politicians have to make an honest attempt to listen to the needs of different communities.”
Beck said that despite what has been going on in Philadelphia recently, there have been community groups who have been working for years to address disadvantages in the community.
“There are a lot of community groups who are trying to erase a lot of the disadvantages,” Beck said. “They’ve been doing this work for a while, but these issues have been going on for so long it’s going to take time to see the impact.
“We also need to get back to talking to one another,” he added. “It may be difficult at times because of the topics of those conversations, but it’s also an important part of moving forward.”
