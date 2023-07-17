A foundation broke ground on Monday on the $100 million redevelopment of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which was home to prominent African-American golfers in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Members of the Cobbs Creek Foundation were joined by community and civic leaders, educators, and elected officials including Mayor Jim Kenney; state Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-7th District; state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-192nd District; and City Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District.
Jeff Shanahan, president and chief executive officer of the foundation, said he was thrilled about the first phase of the project.
“By breathing new life into this historic landmark and returning to the welcoming, inclusive space that it was when it opened more than a century ago, this will become a place that Philadelphians can enjoy for generations to come,” Shanahan said.
The initial phases of construction will include creating a reservoir and pumphouse, along with the Tiger Woods Foundation’s TGR Learning Lab and a driving range building.
When complete, the West Philadelphia site will include an 18-hole championship course, a 9-hole course, a driving range, a restaurant and a clubhouse.
In the 1950s, Cobbs Creek Golf Course was home to prominent African-American golfers such as Charlie L. Sifford Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of golf”; Lee Elder, the first African American to win the Masters Tournament; and legendary heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis.
In 2022, the Cobbs Creek Foundation signed a 30-year lease with the city for $1 a year and raised more than $60 million in private funds to restore the course to its glory.
The foundation also plans to build a 30,000-square-foot educational center to be operated by the TGR Learning Lab, which will offer financial literacy, science, technology, engineering and math courses and career mentoring, along with golf lessons, to about 500 neighborhood students. And the non-profit plans to teach golf course management to neighborhood students.
“Through our partnership with the Cobbs Creek Foundation, we will provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and prepare for their future,” said Cyndi Court, chief executive officer of TGR Foundation.
Construction of the TGR Learning Lab is scheduled to begin in the fall. The upper Cobbs Creek restoration, short course, driving range and maintenance facility are expected to be completed in 2025, with the lower Cobbs Creek restoration, clubhouse, Karakung Course and golf course scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Over the years, the creek has often flooded due to neglect. In 2016, a fire severely damaged the clubhouse, and it closed in 2020.
Under the terms of the lease with the city, the Cobbs Creek Foundation must restore the golf course and create a three-tiered rate structure — local, regional and national — that will be affordable for local golfers. The Cobbs Creek Foundation also plans a permanent exhibition to honor the heritage of Black golfers who played there.
The mission of the foundation is to provide an affordable golf experience for the community, an educational component for neighborhood children and a state-of-the-art golf course suitable for national tournaments.
“A century ago, the Cobbs Creek Golf Course was one of the nation’s finest public courses, welcoming players of all backgrounds, ethnicities and skill levels,” Kenney said. “Today we are embracing that history while investing in the future. This project will return a storied public golf course to its rightful place as a community beacon, and in doing so uplift one of our city’s great sporting legacies and create jobs right here in Cobbs Creek.”
