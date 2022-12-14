The Civic Coalition to Save Lives — a group of non-profits, community organizations and local businesses with the shared goal of stemming Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis — announced that they will be naming Estelle Richman as their executive director.
According to a release from the coalition, Richman’s main responsibility will be building relationships with the community organizations “essential in the delivery of services and supports to individuals at high risk of becoming involved in a shooting.”
“I am fortunate to have a depth of experience in establishing and overseeing organizations that perform critical work in human services,” Richman said in the release. “There is nothing more important than saving lives and I am honored to be part of this mission, which has the support of so many of Philadelphia’s great leaders.
“I look forward to working with the city and all of our partners to bend the curve on gun violence.”
A resident of Philadelphia, Richman was the first woman to hold the position of managing director for the city of Philadelphia.
Richman also became the city’s first Director of Social Services and served the role of the city’s Public Health Commissioner as well.
“Having spent the bulk of her career working in Philadelphia city government, Estelle and I have a history of working together to get things done,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “She is a true partner who listens, amplifies the voices of those most directly impacted by policies and decisions, and is dogged in her pursuit of finding common ground, taking action and creating change.
“Reducing gun violence is my priority and with Estelle Richman at the table I’m even more confident in our coordinated strategy to save lives, families and communities.”
According to the release, this center is the coalition's “centerpiece” and will help “ensure a high level of collaboration between the city, service providers, and social service agencies.”
“I’ve known Estelle Richman for many years and cannot think of a more dedicated and capable individual to lead the Coalition forward,” said Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation, one of the founding groups of the coalition. “Estelle’s experience, knowledge and understanding of the city, public health and social services make her uniquely qualified to begin this work and steer it in the direction to make lasting, positive change and impact in our communities.”
