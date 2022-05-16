With its goal of placing 1 million African Americans without four-year degrees into good paying jobs that can support families in the next 10 years, OneTen, a coalition of 70 major corporations and CEOs, recently brought its mission to Philadelphia.
The effort grew out of the unrest in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.
To help achieve this goal, OneTen hired DiverseForce in Philadelphia as its lead community partner. DiverseForce’s president/CEO is led by Sulaiman Rahman, who is also a longtime marketing executive in Philadelphia. The event was held at DiverseForce P4 Hub on Wayne Avenue in the Germantown section of the city.
According to Rahman, the group started out as a networking vehicle for Black professionals, but morphed into a way to break down racial barriers, advance careers and expand business opportunities. It does this by helping to get more Black professionals on corporate and non-profit boards, and pushing established professionals to serve as role models and mentors to younger professionals.
“Their mission aligns with what we want to do,” Rahman said.“Our job is to bring together all of the stakeholders.”
In addition to the companies, this includes institutions like Community College of Philadelphia, and other schools, training firms, and faith-based groups that provide “wrap-around” services such as child care, mental health services, food security and transportation.
Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen, said the group, plans to spend “tens of millions of dollars this year,” to achieve its goals.
“We want to eliminate systematic barriers to keeping Black talent from earning their way into the middle class,” Jones said in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. Jones who was held several state and federal positions in Virginia, is former president of Local Initiatives Support Corp., (LISC) a national economic revitalization group.
“In Philadelphia, the reception has been tremendous. Philly has all the assets to be successful,” Jones said. “ Companies know that they have to diversify their workforce. They know they have to change the way they recruit, retain and promote people.”
The Philadelphia event, “Closing the Gap: Catalyzing Family-Sustaining Careers for Philadelphia’s Black Talent,” was OneTen’s first in-person event.
It has also held virtual town hall meetings in the Dallas/Fort-Worth, Texas, area and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area, earlier this year.
“By bringing together a coalition of local key leaders, OneTen is removing structural barriers that will change employment practices in the Greater Philadelphia area,” said Ken Frazier, chairman of Merck and OneTen co-chair. “Together with DiverseForce and Merck, OneTen will provide Black talent with adequate and equitable career pathways that support a more inclusive economy.”
The panelists, including Jones, Frazier, and Rahman discussed alternative hiring practices, known as “skill first” that would focus on the skills necessary to do a particular job, instead of a four-year college degree requirement, which traditionally has resulted in Black talent being kept on the sidelines. The private, invite-only event was held with the aim of sharing OneTen’s mission of creating family-sustaining career pathways for African Americans by eliminating systemic barriers and bridging the opportunity gap.
Some of the companies involved are: Accenture, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Target and Walmart.
“I’m excited about the OneTen partnership here in Philadelphia because I believe it has the ingredients to empower our city to democratize Black excellence by providing access to great careers without the barrier of a bachelor’s degree and other invisible barriers,” Rahman said.
