A coalition of women is joining the calls imploring Mayor Jim Kenney to declare a gun violence emergency in Philadelphia.
The women will rally Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, where they will make public a list of demands related to the fight against gun violence.
“Issuing a state of emergency does not necessarily mean that he has to invoke the National Guard or any militarization, but what it does is it gives the mayor some express powers that allow him to waive certain things,” said Joann Bell, a rally organizer and convener with the Black Women’s Leadership Council.
For instance, she said an emergency declaration allow the mayor to bypass the city charter and waive the typical Request for Proposals process when community organizations apply for new gun violence program funding.
Bell says some grassroots organizations will be eliminated from participating in the existing RFP process because they don’t carry certain insurance or have the fiduciary capabilities.
“If you run it through that process then what you are doing is driving it right back to big institutions who would have to step in as third-party fiduciary and they will make money as a result of handling this and there is no independence there,” she said.
“We as Black women understand what is going on in the city,” Bell said. “We feel like we need to do something to force the changes that should happen so we decided to have a rally.”
“Members of City Council as well as the mayor, while they may be working on things, those are process arguments,” she continued.
“We need something more than a process argument. We need action.”
The call for action comes as the city has reported 321 murders to date.
Kenney has denied that he is going to sign any executive order declaring an emergency and has highlighted his administration’s existing violence-prevention strategies and programs.
City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson previously drafted an emergency declaration for the mayor’s consideration before he announced that he wasn’t signing an executive order.
“The reason why we would want to declare a state of emergency would be to help us expedite contracts and other fiscal matters quickly through city government to get that money onto the ground and into the communities as soon possible,” said Richardson, who plans to attend the women's rally.
City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and other city legislators recently demanded that the mayor take more action on gun violence in 14 ZIP codes plagued by the highest levels of gun violence.
Last week, Richardson joined other Council members and the mayor in announcing the Violence Prevention and Opportunity Monitoring Group, to provide guidance and support to community organizations applying for $22 million in city funding to help reduce gun violence in their neighborhoods.
"Right now what we're doing is we're all working together to quickly get these grants out and into the community to help the communities most in need," she said. "We're all committed to working together. We're going to work together to get this done."
