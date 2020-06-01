Bridges and roads
The Benjamin Franklin Bridge was closed Sunday; it reopened at 6 a.m. Monday.
All Center City streets between Vine and South streets and the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers are closed until further notice.
All Center City off-ramps from Interstate 676 are closed until further notice.
City offices and services
All city offices, except the Philadelphia Police Department, are closed Monday.
A City Council budget hearing, in which the police department budget was to be discussed, has been postponed. A new date has not been set.
All meal-distribution sites are closed Monday. Any meal distributions that were set for Monday will be rescheduled to Tuesday.
Public transit
SEPTA bus routes 3, 5, 17, 21, 23, 52, 89 are suspended until further notice.
Shuttle bus service is being operated between Berks Station and Frankford Transportation Center on the Market-Frankford Line in both directions due to fire department activity in the area.
The Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Norristown and West Trenton Regional Rail lines remain suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.
This is a developing list. Check back for updates.
