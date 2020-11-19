Philadelphia legislators are targeting new cuts to the city’s 10-year tax abatement.
The proposal would knock off 10% from the decade-long tax abatement for new commercial and industrial construction. The tax abatement reform, which would go into effect in January, was expected to raise $83 million over 10 years.
Council President Darrell Clarke, the main sponsor of the bill, said the proposal gives legislators another option to fund policies that seek to reduce gentrification, increase affordable housing and address other economic inequities that the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated.
The council president expressed reservations over his proposal — “I did not want to do this.” But he added that he was “very concerned” over the level of conversation he has had with the building and real estate industries in recent months, whom he accused of being unwilling to help reduce economic disparities in the city while reaping “significant and lucrative benefits.”
“I want to say that I’m disappointed in the push back in the need and willingness to do something to make sure our entire city benefits in a meaningful way, to keep pace with significant market-rate development that has been happening in our communities and concerns about not only gentrification but the concerns about lack of opportunities,” Clarke said.
The proposal was expected to help fund a $400 million bond issuance, which Clarke’s office said would pay for programs to address economic and racial disparities.
The bill would complement changes to the tax abatement passed last year that were limited to new residential construction, which go into effect in January.
Clarke’s office estimated the approved tax abatement reduction for new residential construction and the new proposal could generate $347 million over a decade combined.
The proposal would require Mayor Jim Kenney's signature, unless members of council pass the bill with a veto-proof majority.
The tax abatement program exempts property owners from paying city and school taxes on the added value from new construction or rehabilitation of both residential and commercial properties for a decade. Abatement recipients do pay taxes on the value of the land.
Under the proposal, a property owner of a new commercial development would be exempt from paying 90% of those property taxes every year for the life of the program.
Unlike the new proposal, the tax abatement reduction for new residential construction passed in 2019 will be phased in and effectively cut the tax break in half.
The proposal was the latest legislative initiative targeting the development industry.
Members of council also are considering a bill to push back the start date of a reduction to the tax abatement for new residential construction — effectively cutting it in half — from 2021 to 2024, and another bill for a 1% construction impact tax to build any structure.
