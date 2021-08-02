The Kenney administration’s street sweeping program is back on track.
The restored pilot program will run from Aug. 9 through November in a total of 14 areas, including the top four city zones with the highest amounts of litter.
After a pilot program in 2019, Mayor Jim Kenney axed the street cleaning program last year, a casualty of drastic budget cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Kenney has now pledged to spend $62 million over five years on the program.
“It’s an exciting time for us — something that a year ago that we didn’t think was going to happen due to the pandemic,” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said during a news conference on Monday.
The street sweeping program will kick off as a pilot in four selected areas in Strawberry Mansion, North Central, Southwest, and South Philadelphia. It remains unknown when the program will expand to the 10 additional zones.
Williams said the program will remain in a “test phase” as the Streets Department assesses the initial rollout. Crews will adjust the program as needed, he said.
In addition to the broom trucks, the program will include litter and trash removal from sidewalks, and trash compactor removal, among other things. Crews will again use gas-powered backpack leaf blowers to push out litter from curb lines but not on all streets. Critics charged the use of blowers generated pollution, noise and dust, WHYY reported.
The program will operate Mondays through Thursdays, with the exception of city-observed holidays, during two-hour intervals — 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Street sweeping crews could work Fridays to make up for holidays or areas missed during the week.
Philadelphia drivers will be required to move their cars during those times. Residents living in those areas can expect to see new posted signs. However, warnings will be given to scofflaw drivers this year, sparing them a parking ticket.
The city is finalizing an online tracking tool — SweepPHL — that will monitor the progress of street sweepers so drivers can move their cars accordingly.
The Kenney administration aims to grow the program citywide but has no timetable yet.
“We’re learning as we’re going,” Williams said.
The 2019 street sweeping pilot program targeted 1,189 blocks in six areas, cost $2.3 million and did not require drivers to move their cars. The pilot program that year hauled 971 tons of litter and debris from those neighborhoods.
Kenney said cleaner streets and neighborhoods will help draw new businesses and jobs.
“As our city continues to navigate the pandemic and recover from the impact of COVID-19, we can all help assure that neighborhood corridors are clean, safe, comfortable, accessible and attractive places for all Philadelphians, which will also help attract new business activity and provide job opportunities,” Kenney said.
Street sweeping program
The revived street sweeping program will first target the following areas:
North Central: Broad to 22nd streets from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Street
South Philadelphia: McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from 4th to 8th streets
Southwest: Woodland to Kingsessing avenues from 49th Street to Cemetery Avenue
Strawberry Mansion: Diamond Street to Lehigh Avenue from Sedgley Avenue to 33rd Street
The program will gradually roll out to the following areas:
Frankford: Bridge Street to Adams Avenue from Griscom Street to Torresdale Avenue
Germantown: Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street
Kensington: 2nd Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue
Logan: Godfrey to Roosevelt Boulevard from Broad to 5th streets
Nicetown: Broad to Clarissa streets from Hunting Park to Windrim avenues
Paschall: 58th to 70th streets from Greenway to Dicks avenues
Point Breeze: Christian to McKean streets from Broad to 24th streets
Port Richmond: Kensington to Aramingo avenues from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue
West Fairhill: 5th to 13th streets from Glenwood to Susquehanna avenues
West Philadelphia: Parkside to Girard avenues from 52nd to 40th streets
