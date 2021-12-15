As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Philadelphia, the city’s top doc is advising multiple households not to gather for the holidays.
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said as a person, she didn’t want to recommend canceling events, but as Philadelphia's health commissioner, she said it’s necessary to curb the spread of the virus.
“Please do not get together with other households for Christmas or if you do, keep those gatherings small and have everyone do a rapid test before they come and ask everyone to stay home if they feel even a little bit unwell,” she said during Wednesday's virtual media update. “Please do not attend or hold holiday parties indoors. It’s just too dangerous.”
“Instead, profess your brotherly love and sisterly affection by wearing your mask, by avoiding crowded indoor spaces, by staying home if you're sick, and getting every dose of COVID vaccine that you’re eligible for,” Bettigole continued.
Her guidance comes as Philadelphia is seeing an average of 544 new cases per day. She said as of Tuesday, 347 people were being treated in the Philadelphia hospitals for COVID-19
Bettigole noted that cases are up in hospitals throughout the region.
“With flu season around the corner I am very concerned that a spike in people being hospitalized for COVID may put our hospitals over the edge," she said.
“Our data is still showing that most people being hospitalized for COVID are not fully vaccinated and it appears that reliable protection against the omicron variant will require not just the primary vaccine series of one or two shots, but also a booster dose,” Bettigole explained.
“With the new vaccine mandate and the omicron variant on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start the vaccine series, finish it or get the booster dose.”
As of Wednesday, more than 95% of adults, 88.1% of those 12 and up and 18.2% of children ages 5 to 11 in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose.
“I’m happy to report that the percentage of children with a dose of the vaccine has doubled in difference within the past two weeks,” Bettigole said.
As of Wednesday, 76.2% of adults and 70.6% of those 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 180,000 Philadelphians have received a booster dose so far.
Bettigole said that everyone who is eligible for a booster shot should get one as soon as possible.
"Boosters have been shown to not only up protection against the delta and omicron variants but also to help make you less likely to spread COVID if you do become infected," she said.
Earlier this week, city officials announced that Philadelphia will require proof of vaccination to eat indoors in restaurants or drink inside bars as of Jan. 3.
The mandate applies to bowling alleys, casinos (where food is served on the floor), indoor restaurants, bars, food courts, movie theaters, catering halls, sports venues that serve food and cafes within larger establishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.