The city’s first group of 15 public safety enforcement officers were sworn in and graduated Friday in the Mayor’s Reception Room at City Hall after completion of an initial training program.
In the upcoming weeks, the officers will begin deploying during peak traffic hours in Center City and along streets throughout the city with high rates of traffic deaths and serious traffic-related injuries.
The Public Safety Officers will direct traffic and provide traffic safety education to vulnerable populations. In addition, the officers will help identify and remove abandoned cars and provide parking-related enforcement as it relates to safety issues or impeding the flow of traffic.
They’re part of 125 civilians who will take over jobs that had been exclusively done by police officers. By focusing of traffic congestion and quality of life issues, the Public Safety Enforcement Officers, should help to free up police officers to focus more on crime prevention and crime fighting.
“The need for this is immense and the citizens are begging us for this,” city managing director Tumar Alexander said.
In New York City, Traffic Enforcement Agents perform many of the same duties.
According to police there were 31 hit and run traffic fatalities in the city in 2022, which was about three times the number in 2019, at the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the accidents took place in North Philadelphia and the lower Northeast section of the city.
In addition to Alexander, some of the other officials who attended the event were City Council President Darrell Clarke, Philadelphia streets commissioner Carlton Williams and Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director Richard Lazer.
In 2019, voters approved the creation of Public Safety Enforcement Officers after City Council had the issue placed on the ballot. But it wasn’t until November 2022, when the administration of Mayor Jim Kenney won an arbitration award with the Fraternal Order of Police, (FOP) to create these positions. The award allows the city to hire the officers outside of the FOP bargaining unit.
At the time, City Council allocated $1.25 million in the budget to fill 28 positions for Public Safety Enforcement Officers.
“As part of that decision, the city may hire other police-related positions outside of the FOP barging unit, including personnel to do abandoned vehicle removal; body camera technicians, mail deliverers, crime scene investigators, firearms examiners and graphic and audio visual technicians.
“The hiring of Public Safety Enforcement Officers will free up Police Officers from duties like traffic enforcement or ticketing abandoned cars, and enable them to focus more on preventing and detecting more serious criminal activity,” Clarke said in a statement. “This is a win for public safety, and we’re proud of the public role that City Council has played on this critical issue.”
