Elected officials, community members and health professionals gathered on Friday to attend the city’s inaugural Trauma, Equity and Community (TEC) conference, with the hopes of beginning a yearly tradition moving forward.
The conference, sponsored by the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services’ (DBHIDS), had the theme “TEC in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”
The event featured presentations from thought leaders and TEC-related DBHIDS units that share the goal of “educating and illustrating the continued collaboration between community members, advocates, community-based organizations, partners, and city agencies, around the important work being done to blanket the city with behavioral health resources and supports,” said Christina Crews, communications director for DBHIDS.
In opening remarks to the conference, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed gratitude to those gathered for helping to connect Philadelphians affected by trauma to the city’s behavioral health resources, and said he hopes that this work can lead to better lives for all Philadelphians moving forward.
“Through this work, we will save lives. We will be responsive to those impacted by trauma, with the supports that make a difference in the quality of our lives. We will ensure that all Philadelphians know that we are here for them and that no one has to struggle alone. I don’t have to tell you how bad what we’ve been through in the last three years (has been) and even more. Sometimes it is a struggle, and sometimes we express our grief and our exasperation about what’s going on,” Kenney said.
“I just pray and hope that in the years to come, our children will see some hope and some belief in a decent future and a productive future and that we will be nicer to each other and kinder to each other, because I think that’s really what it’s all about. I appreciate all your work, all that you’ve been through, and I just want to thank you for reaching out and wanting to help other people, because that’s what makes the difference.”
Crews said the conference was designed to “bring together those in the field of behavioral health and intellectual disabilities so that the work done in the community can be shared, expanded and strengthened” and to allow those professionals to “respond to those impacted by trauma with the supports that make a difference in the quality of their lives.”
Panels at the conference addressed topics including community-centered behavioral health supports, secondary traumatic stress, blanketing the city with trauma supports, using art expression to cope with trauma, trauma supports and developmental disabilities, and equity in behavioral health supports.
“You may believe in this work because you or a loved one has been impacted by trauma,” said DBHIDS Commissioner Jill Bowen. “We all know that nobody should face these challenges alone. But for all of us, the many layers of trauma are impacting our behavioral wellness. We feel it. We know it’s everyone.
“Today I invite you to dream with us. Today I invite you to hope with us. Today I invite you to join us in creating a Philadelphia where we strive till trauma is addressed, equity is achieved and community is fully engaged,” she said.
The DBHIDS hopes the TEC conference will become an annual event. If you or your family members are struggling to handle trauma, you can reach out to the DBHIDS at 215-685-6440 for emergencies or 215-685-5400 for general information.
