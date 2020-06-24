statue

Philadelphia police officers stand in the shade while keeping an eye on the statue of Christopher Columbus at Broad and Oregon in South Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Following weeks of protests, physical confrontations and allegations of police bias, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city intends to “seek the removal” of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, city officials will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal of the statue from Marconi Plaza on South Broad Street. City officials also said the public will have until July 21 to share their thoughts on the statue by completing an online form. The public will also be able to share their comments at an Art Commission at a later date.

“Like many communities across the country, Philadelphia is in the midst of a much-needed reckoning about the legacy of systemic racism and oppression in this country and around the world,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

