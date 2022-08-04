Lawyers for the North Carolina man who received his sisters remains from the city more than three decades after they were killed in the police bombing of the MOVE home in West Philadelphia said the wait was wrong and painful.
The lawyers said they are not ruling out a lawsuit.
Nevertheless, Lionell Dotson, 45, who came to Philadelphia with his family, said, “I am just astounded, mixed emotions. It’s so surreal right now it’s bittersweet. All this finally came together after 37 years of mental anguish and my Mom wasn’t here to be a part of this somber event. I have my sister’s remains in my possession.”
Dotson’s mother Consuewella Dotson, who was also known as Consuewella Africa, died in June 2021.
In 1985, a shootout between MOVE, a back-to-nature group and city police resulted in police dropping a bomb from a helicopter on home on Osage Ave., which killed 11 people, five of which were children, including Dotson’s sisters, Katricia, who was 14 at the time of her death, and Zanetta, who was 12. A resulting fire was allowed to burn and destroyed 61 homes and cost the city $50 million.
Meanwhile, the remains of Dotson’s sisters were transferred to Ivy Hill Cemetery where they were cremated at Dotson’s request and turned over to him.
Bakari Sellers, a South Carolina-based attorney for Dotson, said the city turning over the remains was a good start and first step towards closure for his client.
In April, Dotson and his lawyers held a press conference at City Hall demanding that the city turn over the remains.
“Finally, Lionel’s sisters are going to rest in peace,” Sellers said. “We received an apology from the current medical examiner, so that is a step in the right direction.”
But Daniel P. Hartstein, the Philadelphia-based attorney representing Dotson, said there are a lot of unanswered questions, specifically why it took so long.
“But there is still a lot of wrong that happened and that wrong caused a lot of pain,” Hartstein said.
“Obviously, we are here 37 years after his sisters were killed due to an incredible amount of I disrespect to him and the family. We believe a lot of it is a result of racial injustice and for justice to prevail, there has to be a reckoning.”
Part of explanation for the wait is that some of the MOVE remains somehow ended up at the University of Pennsylvania and were apparently used in online classes.
The story of how the remains of Dotson’s sisters came into the custody of the Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Pennsylvania, instead of the family is bizarre.
It was brought to light by news reports in April 2021. Weeks later, the city Medical Examiner’s Office admitted that it had remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson. But Thomas Farley, former Philadelphia health commissioner had claimed that he ordered them destroyed in 2017, without the permission of their family. Farley was later fired.
Penn hired the Tucker Law Group to investigate how some remains of MOVE survivors came into Penn’s custody and how they came to be used in a 2019 online course hosted by Princeton University. The report concluded that Penn forensic anthropologists Alan Mann and Janet Monge, who were involved in the handling of the remains, did not ‘violate any professional, ethical, or legal standards,” but said that their actions “demonstrated at a minimum, poor judgment and insensitivity.”
Three city investigations have tried to get to figure out what happened and positively the remains.
Kevin Lessard, a spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney, confirmed that the city released the remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson to Lionell Dotson via their funeral home, as is policy.
“As we have stated previously, City officials are meeting with the next of kin but will not provide specific details out of respect for the families,” Lessard said.
“This day is momentous on behalf of both of my sisters,” Dotson said Wednesday. “It’s about them, not about me.” “I am just grateful for this moment and my family and attorneys stuck by my.”
