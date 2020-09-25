Philadelphia City Treasurer Christian Dunbar has been charged with federal embezzlement and fraudulent procurement of citizenship, according to U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain's office.
Dunbar was appointed treasurer in July 2019 and oversaw the issuance of all bonds for the city.
“The criminal complaint announced today does not involve Christian Dunbar’s work with the City of Philadelphia. But in light of the allegations, his employment has been terminated effective immediately. At the same time, I have asked Inspector General Alexander DeSantis to begin a thorough review of the City Treasurer’s Office during the time of Dunbar’s employment as both Deputy Treasurer and treasurer. This review can help resolve any concerns about the Office’s conduct and transactions during this period,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.
Dunbar is a descendant of Harriet Tubman, the noted abolitionist who helped free almost 100 slaves. Of Liberian descent, Dunbar's maternal grandfather was president of Liberia for nearly three decades.
He also serves as a mayoral appointee and chairman of the board of directors for the Philadelphia Land Bank.
First Deputy City Treasurer Jacqueline Dunn will be acting treasurer in the interim.
This is a developing story. Return to phillytrib.com for updates.
