The Philadelphia Police Department will redeploy more than 100 police officers to four districts that have suffered the brunt of the city's gun violence, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced Tuesday.
The new initiative is coupled with a "realignment" of the Department’s Operation Pinpoint, which is based on data identifying violence “hotspots” across Philadelphia.
The redeployment, one of the largest in recent years, will boost police presence in the 22nd District and 24th District in North Philadelphia, the 25th District in Kensington and North Philadelphia, and the 39th District in Germantown.
The four police districts have cumulatively accounted for 43% of the gun violence in Philadelphia this year, city officials said.
"Today's announcement represents a bold new step to bring help to those who need it the most," Kenney said.
"Reducing gun violence demands innovation, cooperation and relentless dedication," he said. "I am optimistic we can build upon our efforts to keep Philadelphians safe in 2023 and beyond."
Outlaw announced the realignment of Operation Pinpoint, the department's primary gun violence intervention strategy, which is based on data identifying violence “hotspots” across the city.
The strategy will be enhanced to "ensure that we are providing our most challenging police districts and hot spots with proper staffing to address the current crime levels," Outlaw said.
"As it currently stands, our statistical unit found that some key areas within the city would benefit from an enhanced staffing to ensure successful and sustained crime reduction efforts," she said. "With that in mind we will be enhancing the Operation Pinpoint strategy over the next several months."
The new initiatives were announced at a City Hall press briefing that also recapped the city's efforts this year to launched various programs and initiatives related to short- and long-term violence prevention and intervention.
"The bottom line is this, keeping our most impacted neighborhoods safe is our highest priority," Outlaw said.
