Mayor Jim Kenney said Sunday the city would accelerate plans to move the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo from the Municipal Services Building step.s
Protesters sprayed the statue with graffiti Saturday, set fires at its base and attempted to tear it down.
Kenney said officials hoped to move it in “another month or so."
Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as tough on crime but his tactics were often discriminatory against minorities. His 10-foot-tall bronze statue has been defaced before and was to be moved next year, but Kenney has pushed back the date.
