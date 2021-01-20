Get rid of your gun this weekend and get paid for it.
City officials and community stakeholders will hold a gun buy-back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yesha Ministries, 2301 Snyder Ave. and Greater Exodus Baptist Church, 704 North Broad St.
Individuals can turn in working handguns or semi-automatic firearms in order to receive a $100 gift certificate to Brown’s ShopRite stores in the city.
The gun buy-back comes after a massive spike in homicides in Philadelphia last year, when 499 killings were reported, marking a 30-year high.
As of Tuesday, the city had 27 homicides, down 4% from that time last year.
The gun buy-back is put on by the Philadelphia City Council, the Father’s Day Rally Committee, the Greenfield Foundation, Brown’s ShopRite Markets, the Philadelphia police Department, and community anti-violence leaders.
Funding for the gift certificates was provided by the Greenfield Foundation.
