Philadelphia’s first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday, as city-run health centers offer testing to the uninsured and low-income residents.
The discovery was made in a city resident who was exposed by another person known to have COVID-19, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. In the latest case, the adult is being treated at home and is under self-quarantine, he added.
“The pandemic has now arrived to the city of Philadelphia,” Farley said during a news conference in the Mayor’s Reception Room at City Hall.
The health commissioner did not provide further information about the Philadelphia case, citing patient privacy laws, and did not elaborate on the person who transmitted the disease.
City officials continue to reach out to those who had contact with the infected city resident and will recommend they self-quarantine.
“This person did expose other people and we will contact those other people to make sure that they are quarantined,” Farley said.
The total "presumptive positive" cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 12 on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.
- Delaware County: 1
- Monroe County: 1
- Montgomery County: 8
- Wayne County: 1
- Philadelphia County: 1
A person who tests positive for the virus is considered a presumptive positive pending final confirmation from lab test results.
Mayor Jim Kenney said city officials have been preparing for the expected arrival of COVID-19 for weeks with stakeholders, including SEPTA as well as business and industry leaders.
“I want to assure the public that Philadelphia is ready to manage the situation with the urgency that is warranted,” he said.
The most vulnerable to the disease are the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.
City officials are taking additional precautions to contain the spread. They have recommended individuals not attend large public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in which close contact poses a “greatest risk” of virus transmission.
“We are not canceling these events; we are not prohibiting people from going there but we are recommending that people not attend as spectators,” Farley said. “Instead, we are recommending that people watch those events on television.”
Farley warns officials will adjust recommendations as the situation changes.
Hours after the news conference, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association of Philadelphia canceled the annual parade on Sunday in a post on its Facebook page.
"This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants," the post read. "While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone."
The Kenney administration was “absolutely considering” options to help low-income residents who may be unable to work due to contracting the coronavirus, said Brian Abernathy, the city’s managing director. He did not elaborate on the possible options.
The Office of Emergency Management plans to activate its emergency operation centers on a limited basis at noon on Wednesday, said Adam Thiel, the city's fire commissioner and director of OEM.
To contain the spread of the disease, Farley said officials would take steps to rapidly identify cases, isolate the infected people and then notify those who were potentially exposed. Infected people will be told to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.
Residents will play a critical role in containing coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide and has prompted travel bans as well as business and school closings.
Farley says it is important that the public recognizes the symptoms and bringing them to the attention of medical professionals so testing can determine if it is COVID-19.
The two most common symptoms are a fever and a dry cough.
“If you have those, stay away from other people,” Farley said.
Testing for COVID-19 was available but limited.
Council President Darrell Clarke said legislators were “fully prepared” to support “whatever is needed” for the Kenney administration to respond to the health emergency. However, the Council did not have any pending legislation to assist with the city in that regard as of Tuesday.
“Clearly, we do not want a panic. But we are asking people to be cautious and follow the signs,” Clarke said.
Testing for the uninsured
Testing for the coronavirus is now available to the uninsured and low-income residents at city-run health centers.
Individuals who believe they have the disease are being asked to call ahead before their visit so the staff can prepare for them, James Garrow, a spokesman for the health department, said during a telephone interview.
"Testing for COVID-19 is limited to those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and have been in contact with someone who has the disease," Garrow said.
The nine health centers, located throughout Philadelphia, accept people without health insurance, charging a small fee based on family income and size. The facilities accept Medicare, Medicaid and most health insurance, too. Translation and interpretation services are also being offered for non-English speakers.
The health department’s Division of Disease Control will work with the centers to send a patient's sample to a state laboratory for testing.
According to Garrow the city-run health centers have not received an "overwhelming" response from patients seeking services, but he noted, "I wouldn't be surprised if that changes."
The health department has not recommended new protocols due to the coronavirus, but officials are prepared to supplement staff if needed, Garrow said.
"We're not seeing the burden that some other countries are seeing," Garrow said. "Again, that could change in the future."
In 2018, 10.3% of adults and 3.1% of children residing in Philadelphia did not have insurance coverage, according to the Department of Public Health’s 2019 Health of the City’s report.
That same year, 36% of the city’s population of 1.58 million was covered by Medicaid or other needs-based social welfare programs, according to the one-year American Community Survey from the U.S. Census.
However, the uninsured rates of African Americans are better than the overall population: 10.2% among Black adults and 2.4% among children, according to the city report. Hispanic adults had the highest uninsured rates at 18.7%.
Since the first reported case in China on Dec. 31, the virus has since spread to dozens of countries, touching all continents except Antarctica with currently no cure in sight.
Common signs of infection include fever and respiratory problems such as coughing and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
To prevent infection, the World Health Organization, an agency within the United Nations, recommends regular hand washing, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing as well as thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.
For updates about the coronavirus from the city's Department of Public Health, visit phila.gov/covid-19.
