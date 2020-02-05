The city's Commerce Director Harold T. Epps announced on Wednesday he's stepping down from office.
Appointed to the position by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2015, Epps served as vice chairman of PRWT Services, Inc., a minority-owned firm and a $100 million provider of high-performance business solutions, facilities management and infrastructure support services.
The mayor's decision to appoint Epps was related to his capability to promote neighborhood business development.
“He brings record success,” Kenney said at the time about Epps. “He brings real relationships that the city needs from the business community and be brings real credibility to this office of commerce.”
Before stepping into office, Epps made plans to focus on ensuring the city’s commercial corridors benefit from economic development.
“We have to ensure that as Center City gets transformed, that the communities and the neighborhoods get to participate in that transformation also,” he said.
The Tribune will update this story as it develops.
