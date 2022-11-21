The city of Philadelphia released details for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade that may cause some traffic headaches Thursday.
The oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in the nation returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public, featuring performances and activities for the entire family. The parade will be broadcast live on 6abc, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the parade stepping off at 9 a.m.
Special guests include “Abbott Elementary” Emmy-award winning writer Quinta Brunson and Emmy-award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, "The Geator with the Heater” Jerry Blavat, cast from “Tina–The Tina Turner Musical”, Philadelphia professional team mascots Swoop, Franklin the Dog, and Phang, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus, to name a few.
There will be musical performances from local and national high school marching bands, youth choirs, and special dance performance groups.
Returning this year is the Thanksgiving Day Parade Zone, taking place at Eakins Oval. The Parade Zone will offer music, fun giveaways, local food trucks, and family-friendly activities.
Parade route
• Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard
• Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street
• Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
• Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Inner Lanes) to Eakins Oval
• Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive
• Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension
Road closures
Monday
• 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
Tuesday
• 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
• 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade on Thursday.
• 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday.
• 8 p.m. – Outbound lanes of JFK Boulevard, from 20th Street to 30th Street Station, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday.
Thursday
• Midnight – JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 2 a.m. – 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.
• 2 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 5 a.m. – 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 6 a.m. – 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 6 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 7 a.m. – Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.
• 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.
Roads will be opened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures will be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.
Traffic delays can be expected during the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.