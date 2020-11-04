Philadelphia officials will released the police body-worn camera footage and 911 audio calls from the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. this afternoon.
Prior to those online postings, Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and others will hold a news conference to unveil reform initiatives at 4:30 p.m.
Officials have said they also will release the names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting today, which they have yet to do contrary to a police department directive that calls for releasing the names of officers who shoot people within 72 hours.
The Wallace family and their attorneys viewed the video footage last week days after police shot and killed Wallace, who was wielding a knife, during a confrontation in West Philadelphia.
Wallace’s killing set off days of protests and civil unrest, which included some looting, in Philadelphia and the U.S. The National Guard was deployed in Philadelphia on Friday.
The police department is conducting an internal investigation into the fatal shooting.
The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity and community groups have condemned the killing, calling it “barbaric,” and demanded Commissioner Danielle Outlaw dismiss the officers involved.
The Wallace family maintains Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder and was suffering from a mental health crisis when they called for an ambulance on Oct. 26 — not armed officers.
Wallace was a father of nine whose wife gave birth to their newest daughter days after he was killed. He was an aspiring rapper.
The officers who fatally shot Wallace were not equipped with Tasers, less lethal weapons that could have been used to subdue Wallace.
Approximately 2,301 officers — roughly a third of the 6,500-member force — have completed proper training to carry Tasers and are required to carry them on duty. A Taser delivers an electric shock that temporarily stuns the target.
City legislators have pledged to immediately commit new funding to ensure all officers are equipped with Tasers, which could cost up $9.5 million.
The Wallace family has declined to take a position on whether prosecutors should file charges against the officers involved.
The Wallace family has called for police reforms, including for the Philadelphia Police Department to equip all officers with Tasers, to make Taser training mandatory for recruits in the police academy, and to ensure crisis intervention experts assist on 911 calls related to mental and behavioral health issues.
The family is also seeking an undisclosed monetary sum from the city.
Wallace's death is the latest police killing of Black Americans this year that have triggered national protests.
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.