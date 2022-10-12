Council President Darrell Clarke, alongside Philadelphia’s City Commissioners, held a press conference announcing the release of 126,000 mail in ballots for the upcoming midterm election.
During the press conference, City Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa M. Deely assured potential voters in this upcoming election that all requested mail in ballots have been sent out and should be received sometime in the near future.
“Philadelphians who have already applied for their mail in ballot, rest assured it is in the mail,” said Commissioner Deely. “You should have received an email from the county board of elections letting you know that your ballot is on the way.”
Many have questioned whether the addition of a special election to fill vacated city council seats would cause issues for those attempting to receive their mail-in ballots on time.
Commissioner Deely told reporters that despite these concerns, the addition of the special election did not slow down the process of sending out mail-in ballots.
“We have an incredibly dedicated staff and we pushed it out,” said Commissioner Deely. “Every election since the inception of act 77, this staff has worked hard in accordance with the law to ensure that once the ballot is finalized the ballots go out as soon as possible.”
Act 77 is a law that was put into action in 2019 that created the option for people to vote by mail up to 50 days before the election. The law also allows people to permanently receive their ballot application by mail and gives people more time to register to vote.
During the press conference, Commissioner Omar Sabir announced that there are 17 mail-in ballot drop box locations around the city painted green, with an additional one opening by Nov. 8th
“In addition to those drop off locations we will have mobile staff dropping locations located all across Philadelphia so it is very easy,” said Commissioner Sabir during the press conference.
Commissioner Sabir also reminded mail-in voters to ensure that their declaration envelope was signed and dated prior dropping it off.
This reminder coincides with the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to vacate a previous ruling that allowed undated envelopes to still be counted towards the election.
Under the new decision, undated envelopes can now be challenged in court by candidates and ultimately thrown out due to this clerical error.
“It is confusing for voters because we have to change up every election and it’s a shame,” said Sabir. I don’t agree with the ruling.... but now we are encouraging everyone and it's very important for us and the media and everyone to team up to explain how to vote.”
While giving his remarks, President Clarke talked about the significance of this upcoming election, urging citizens to help shape the direction of Philadelphia.
“This could potentially be the most important election of your lifetime, said President Clarke. “Please vote because not only your life but your children's life may depend on the direction of the city of Philadelphia so we are asking people please get out, get registered and vote.”
For more information about voter registration and participation ahead of the upcoming election, visit Philadelphiavotes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.