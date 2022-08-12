Philadelphia’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia, and announced this week that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month.
Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail later this month.
The new values of more than 580,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional properties in Philadelphia are to take effect for Tax Year 2023, with property taxes due on March 31, 2023. Citywide reassessments scheduled for Tax Years 2021 and 2022 were postponed due to the operational issues posed by the implementation of CAMA (TY21) and the COVID-19 pandemic (TY22). Thus, this year represents the first such reevaluation of market values since before the pandemic.
The new values are available online at property.phila.gov and will be mailed to property owners this month. Property owners who believe their valuation is incorrect have until Oct. 3 to submit a formal appeal.
Property owners can also request an informal First Level Review (FLR) with OPA, with FLR applications due Sept. 30.
Requesting a First Level Review does not preclude property owners from filing an appeal with the Board of Revision of Taxes (BRT). They may file both as long as they adhere to each deadline.
Reflecting the strong real estate market in Philadelphia, the citywide reassessment found that the aggregate value of all properties in Philadelphia has risen by approximately 21% since Tax Year 2020.
To reduce the potential impact these rising values may have on residents, Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council agreed to a package of relief measures and reductions in the Wage and business taxes. These measures will ensure that the general fund revenues resulting from new assessments are put directly back into the hands of taxpayers.
“Growing property values reflect well on Philadelphia being a place of choice and represent an opportunity to build wealth for some. But homeowners — especially our most vulnerable — deserve protections, which is why I signed into law $298 million in new homeowner and rent relief over five years, representing a historic commitment to Philadelphians,” Kenney said. “We pledged at the outset of this process to work closely with City Council on tax relief and reforms and — in partnership with City Council — we’re working to deliver on that promise by providing substantial relief to homeowners that have been affected by the long-term boom in the real estate market.”
