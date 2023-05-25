Rec Center

The city of Philadelphia is hoping to recruit enough lifeguards to open all of the Department of Parks and Recreation's pools this summer. — WHYY Photo/Kimberly Paynter

The city of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced a partnership with Temple University that would incentivize currently enrolled Temple students to become lifeguards by offering course credit.

On Thursday, department Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell shared the first details about the “innovative partnership” between Parks and Rec and Temple’s College of Public Health that is aimed at stemming what has become a national shortage in lifeguards for public pools, according to a news release.

