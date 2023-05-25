The city of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced a partnership with Temple University that would incentivize currently enrolled Temple students to become lifeguards by offering course credit.
On Thursday, department Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell shared the first details about the “innovative partnership” between Parks and Rec and Temple’s College of Public Health that is aimed at stemming what has become a national shortage in lifeguards for public pools, according to a news release.
“This first-of-its-kind partnership provides a unique opportunity to Temple students to explore the field of kinesiology while lifeguarding with the city,” said Ott Lovell. “Our lifeguards are crucial to providing city residents the safe, fun summer they deserve."
The new program, which involves collaboration between PPR and Temple University’s Kinesiology Physical Activity Program (KPAP), would allow Temple students to earn three college credit hours provided they become certified and work as a city lifeguard over the summer.
Students at Temple will be incentivized to attend the city’s free lifeguard training that is available seven days a week at various locations around the city, and could be given the opportunity to work at one of six public pools that are located within a mile of Temple’s campus.
In order to pass the department's Lifeguard Screening Test, students will be challenged to: swim 300 yards nonstop in either freestyle or breaststroke, tread water for two minutes using only one’s legs, and retrieving a 10-pound brick from a deep well within a minute and 40 seconds.
“Lifeguards are certified first-responders whose training requires them to acquire a detailed knowledge of life-saving heart health,” said Jack V. Sears, KPAP program director.
“Parks and Rec offers this incredible Red Cross certification to our students, and in return we are able to help staff the city’s free public pools — a true win-win for Temple and its neighbors in the surrounding community.”
The city is encouraging interested Temple students to enroll in a lifeguard training course by June 1 in order to take advantage of the initiative.
The city needs more than 400 lifeguards to open all of its pools. Without the necessary staffing, not as many pools could open or many would open with limited hours.
Earlier this year, the city started offering bonuses of up to $1,000 to become a lifeguard to boost recruitment.
Last summer, a lifeguard shortage kept about a third of the nation's over 300,000 public swimming pools closed, or partially open. According to the American Lifeguard Association’s director of health and safety B.J. Fisher, the situation could be just as bad this year.
