The Kenney administration and City Council announced a critical step in the process to expand accountability and transparency of the Philadelphia Police Department by issuing an application for individuals to apply to become a commissioner of the Citizen Police Oversight Commission.
Commissioners will support the new Citizen Police Oversight Commission in its work to improve police conduct, enhance the quality of internal investigations, and increase communication and engagement between the community and the Philadelphia Police Department.
“Serving on the Citizens Police Oversight Commission is a terrific opportunity to give back to our city,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “This new commission will increase police accountability and bolster the relationship with the department and community it serves — both of which are key to improving public safety and creating a stronger city for us all.”
“The Civilian Police Oversight Commission is an important reform, conceived by City Council and approved by the people of Philadelphia,” said City Council President Darrell L. Clarke. “It’s equally important that the board of the new commission encompass a diverse range of voices and residents who reflect Philadelphia’s many, varied neighborhoods. We’re enthused that the process is underway thanks to Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.’s leadership.”
“Trusting the process is essential to the justice system. There is one set of rules for all,” Jones said. “The new Commission has received input locally and nationally and the Selection Panel that we have appointed will propose a slate of Commissioners that will meet the needs for all members of Philadelphia.”
The process will be led by a Selection Panel composed of three appointees from City Council and two appointees from the Kenney administration. The slate includes civic and community leaders. The panel appointees are:
• Pastor Carl Day, pastor of Culture Changing Christians Worship Center and the president and founder of the outreach nonprofit, Culture Changing Christians.
• Vanessa Garrett Harley, the First Deputy Managing Director at the City of Philadelphia, and former Deputy Managing Director for Criminal Justice and Public Safety.
• Anjelica Hendricks, Esq., a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and former Senior Policy Analyst for the Police Advisory Commission.
• Pastor Mark Tyler, pastor at Mother Bethel AME Church and Co-Director of POWER Live Free Campaign.
• Samantha J. Williams, Esq., director of legislation and policy for Councilmember Jones and a former Assistant District Attorney for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
The deadline to apply for an application is Nov. 5, with applications being considered on a rolling basis starting Oct. 15. City Council will vote to confirm the slate of candidates nominated by the selection panel.
