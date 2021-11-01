Standing in the library of Mary McLeod Bethune School in North Philadelphia, Cayla Waddington talked about how a lack of resources and support as a teenager can lead a person down a path of trauma and bad decisions.
"Sometimes people forget that teenagers know what's going on around them," said Waddington, a 10th-grader at the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School.
"We see how things are in the world without a space to talk about the issues that plague our communities and our society. As a result, teens and children harbor their feelings of fear and hopelessness. The fallout comes when grades drop, and students begin acting out," she said. "They are then labeled as problem students with behavior issues. Suspensions and expulsions don't provide students with the help they so desperately need. Instead, students are now at risk of grave mental health issues that can ruin a person's life in countless ways if left unchecked. This seemingly endless cycle of violence has ravaged our communities, and it has to stop."
Jadon Heath, a senior at the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School, said he wants what most people want, the ability to feel safe in Philadelphia. This city has had 458 homicides this year; according to news reports, 29 children have been shot since the beginning of the school year.
"As the city of Philadelphia, we need to make sure that gun violence ends as a whole, that we are able to be safe wherever we go, not just in school, everywhere," Heath said. "We need to have more people in place and more organizations and programs to ensure that we are able to walk the streets safe, walk to school safe, walk wherever safe because, as the city of Philadelphia, we need to show brotherly and sisterly affection."
The students spoke at District Attorney Larry Krasner's weekly gun crime update, along with school and city leaders who discussed their intentions to increase police presence and provide more community-assisted programs to help keep schools and school zones safer and decrease gunfire.
"Protecting our children means many things, and we recognized early on in the administration that investing in out-of-school-time activities is pretty simple," Mayor Jim Kenney said.
"When children have activities after school, it gives them a safe space to grow and an opportunity to enrich themselves. So while we advocate and take action to get guns off our streets, we will also continue to work with law enforcement and School District partners to create — and protect — safe and supportive spaces where children can learn and grow. We're committed to making our schools the safe havens that our children need and deserve."
Of the shooting victims this year, 10% or 183 were 18 years of age or younger, according to the City Controller's statistics.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said several Philadelphia students have been shot in the past couple of weeks.
"A 13-year-old was shot on the way to school," Hite said. "A 17-year-old was shot down a few steps away from the school, leaving school. A 16-year-old was ambushed outside of this home.
"And as we know, violence, unfortunately, isn't a new phenomenon. But we're now seeing more brazen behavior in and around schools, with our educators, with our children, so much so that our young people are beginning to get worried, traumatized about whether or not it's safe to travel to and from school."
Mary McLeod Bethune School is near Temple University Hospital on Old York Road; students like eighth-grader Herman Andino say they are fearful every day.
"Even though I feel safe in my school, I don't feel safe around my school," Andino said. "I don't feel safe coming out of school. I get anxiety because just around the corner, eight murders have been happening to students my age, and it's not right. So I just want to give them a message for people to stay positive. Even though the city is going through tough times, one person can make a difference, and I feel like that one person can get a group of people, and they can make a difference."
The Philadelphia Police Department said it would have an increased presence at 25 school zones, which have been hotspots and cover 35 schools.
"I wish I could promise all my students safe travel, but I can't," said Aliya Catanch-Bradley, principal of Mary McLeod Bethune School. "We're plagued daily with gun violence that's out of control in this city. We're all here to be part of the solution. We clearly can't police our way out. It will take all of us."
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke about the Safe Corridors program, designed to partner with the communities and police to help children commute to and from school.
"The challenges over the past year and a half have shown us all how resilient our children can be," Outlaw said. "The Philadelphia Police Department remains committed to working with all of our partners towards ensuring that they have every opportunity available to them in order to learn and flourish in safe and productive environments."
