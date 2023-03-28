Following continued water testing by the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD), city officials have assured Philadelphia residents that tap water will continue to be safe to drink through at least 11:59 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Following the chemical spill in Bucks County that occurred Friday evening, the PWD, in unison with government agencies and local utility companies, has focused its testing on the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant as it is the only plant in the city that treats water from the potentially contaminated Delaware River.
As of Tuesday morning, “contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have never been found in PWD’s water system at any point,” according to a news release from the city.
The city has advised that residents can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water without fear of contamination until Wednesday evening.
The update from the city follows a series of tests that involve water sampling and hydraulic modeling that predicts the time it may take for potentially contaminated river water that has entered the Baxter plant intakes to complete the treatment process and reach customers.
The PWD said that it currently expects that by Wednesday or Thursday of this week there will be “no detectable levels of the spill at Philadelphia’s Delaware River intake.” There is currently an expectation that the situation will be fully resolved by next week.
