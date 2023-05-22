As the City of Philadelphia continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, the transformation of the Sharswood neighborhood has taken its next step forward with the addition of two new workforce housing communities that will offer 73 affordable homes to city residents in need.
Public officials, business leaders and community activists gathered Monday at what was formerly the site of the Norman Blumberg Apartments to witness the groundbreaking of the new affordable housing communities, Bucknell Square and Girard Commons, which have taken the former public housing complex’s place.
“The construction of these new homes enhances Sharswood’s reputation as an up-and-coming neighborhood,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA).
“This mixed-income community currently has the building blocks to foster a vibrant community — an expanding commercial corridor, sustainable, award-winning housing developments, community venues where people can connect and grow, and now these workforce homes that offer lifestyle options.”
The two new affordable housing communities are being built with $17 million in funding as part of a partnership between the PHA, Frankel Enterprises, Mid Penn Bank and the City of Philadelphia, and is aimed at creating “quality affordable housing opportunities for Philadelphia residents,” according to a news release.
The projects represent part of a $30 million Sharswood Blumberg Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant that was originally awarded to the City of Philadelphia and the PHA in 2020 as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize the Sharswood neighborhood that has been gaining steam in recent years.
The revitalization effort, called the PHA Sharswood Blumberg Choice Neighborhoods Transformation Plan, has now moved into its final stages as it aims to complete the transformation of Sharswood into a burgeoning affordable housing district that has been inundated with an infusion of infrastructure such as a supermarket and bank, as well as PHA’s own headquarters.
The two workforce housing developments will consist of a collection of new construction, single-family houses and condominium units. The Bucknell Square is expected to consist of 36 single-family homes, while the Girard Commons will offer 37 single-family homes as well as condominium-type units.
Also in attendance at the groundbreaking was departing City Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who said that he has been excited to watch the Sharswood neighborhood grow and feels that the addition of the two new housing communities will only continue to draw new members of the city to the up-and-coming neighborhood.
“The community of Sharswood continues to rise, and adding new, affordable workforce housing is crucial to all of this positive momentum in North Philadelphia,” said Clarke.
“The partnership between PHA, the City of Philadelphia, City Council, Frankel Enterprises and the financial lenders is improving housing opportunities and the overall quality of life for the people of Sharswood. We could not be more pleased.”
