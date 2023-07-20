Reuben Jones, director of Frontline Dads, and a group of 12 young summer workers listened in on a press conference Thursday urging passage of two gun violence prevention measures.
The group included Chris Chester, 16, Aayan George, 16, Cam’ryn Collmann, 14, and Langston Jones, 14, who help conduct surveys on concerns about gun violence.
“We are here to save these children’s lives,” Jones said.
Jones said his message is that “I want you to look these kids in the face and tell them that their lives don’t matter, tell them that their futures don’t matter to you, that their dreams don’t matter to you.”
The press conference was held by four state senators and District Attorney Larry Krasner at the Joseph Mander Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.
“We are here to communicate a simple message — that we are one step away from enacting common-sense gun laws in Pennsylvania,” said state Sen. Vincent Hughes.
One proposal, a “red flag” bill, would empower law enforcement to remove firearms from people who may be an imminent danger to themselves or others. The second bill would expand checks for gun purchasers.
The two bills passed the state House of Representatives in May and now go to the state Senate, where Republicans hold a majority. Hughes said the House votes were bipartisan, which he called “an unprecedented moment.”
Krasner indicated that the mass shooting on the July Fourth weekend, which left five people dead and five others injured, might not have occurred if the two laws had been in place. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, has been charged with five counts of murder and other charges in that case.
“Kimbrady Carriker had a prior conviction that would disqualify him from obtaining a weapon lawfully,” Krasner said. “Kimbrady carried out his crime with a ghost gun. ... He had another ghost gun on his hip. … He had a behavioral history that a red flag law would have noticed.”
Krasner praised the courage of officers who “chased Carricker block after block — wearing body armor, scooping up injured victims ... looking into cars while shots continued to ring out. For these reasons you should continue to support these bills. If you do not want to have more tragedies involving police officers, if you do not want to have more tragedies involving this community, then you back this bill.”
Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County, who is also minority chair of the Senate Local Government Committee, also said the bills should be taken up in committee and voted on by the Senate.
“These are the things we need to do to make our cities safer, our rural area safer, our suburbs safer — to make all of Pennsylvania safer,” he said.
Sen. Art Haywood said supporters of the legislation have 22 votes in the Senate, where 26 votes are needed for passage.
“We are only four votes away. I know four Republicans who will vote for this legislation if it is brought to a vote. All we need is for the Republican leadership to allow the state Senate a chance to vote,” Haywood said.
“I put out this challenge: Put out the word, demand the vote — there is no question that we will win. But first we have to permit the vote.”
Hughes said Gov. Josh Shapiro has indicated that he will sign the bills if approved by the legislature.
“Call your state senator and ask them to get those bills up for a vote and vote for them. We have overwhelming public support — 75-80%,” Hughes said. “Public outcry is the most important thing that can occur to force the Republican legislature to pass these bills.”
Sen. Jimmy Dillon cited a case in Montgomery County this spring when a 23-year-old was accused of illegally buying and selling 15 guns.
“Four of those guns surfaced on crime scenes, including a tragic triple-homicide in Philadelphia. It’s a powerful reminder of what we hear and see in the city every day,” he said.
Dillon said Senate Bill 695 would elevate buying a firearm on behalf of someone who is barred from legally owning, obtaining or possessing one to a second-degree felony and increases the penalty for those making false documents.”
“It is a dangerous practice that puts guns in the hands of violent offenders,” Dillon said.
News of efforts to pass gun violence prevention legislation was welcome in the Mander Recreation Center’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
Jeanetta Graham, director of the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation, said, “Strawberry Mansion is like many of the neighborhoods in Philadelphia — one of the neighborhoods where you hear about violence and shooting a lot.
“I hear people asking what are they going to do about this?” Graham said. “Since then, the gun violence has become so great that I am hearing not what are they going to do about it, but what are we going to do about it?”
Graham said she now sees “block captains and community groups and the young people, themselves, trying to convince people that gun violence is not the way. We need to take this next step” and support the red flag bill.
Brandon Flood, deputy director for government affairs at Ceasefire PA, said the legislation is in the best interest of gun owners. “One of the hollow arguments is that somehow responsible gun owners are going to be penalized because of the actions of criminals,” Flood said. “As a Republican as well as a gun owner, I could say that these gun laws would have little impact on me as a gun owner. I would say that House Democrats have been pretty practical and fair. These were very thoughtful pieces of legislation.”
Rev. Gregory Holston, of The 57 Block Coalition, added, “Faith without works is dead, I was taught, and our faith is dead if you can’t see these children, if you can’t see this pain. I urge you to love your neighbor greater than yourself and make the change — put it to the floor so we can make a difference in our city.”
