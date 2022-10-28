As music blared in the background, hundreds of Philadelphia high school students marched around City Hall, donning T-shirts and signs that encouraged their fellow citizens to take part in the democratic process.
This march was a part of a voting rights festival that included the Philadelphia’s city commissioners, the Committee of Seventy and voting rights organizations at City Hall.
The festival took place Friday on "National Vote Early Day" with live entertainment, food and speakers.
“We want every eligible voter to vote, to be informed when they vote, and to vote with confidence,” said Al Schmidt, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. “This is a celebration of our democratic process, and a chance for everyone to see first hand how free, fair, safe and secure our elections really are. The best way to strengthen democracy is to participate in it.”
The festival began with voting organizers handing out food, drinks and ballots to bystanders walking past City Hall while circus acts performed and a DJ played music in the background.
Student speakers, city officials and political organizers then took to the podium — giving speeches and reciting poems that highlighted common place issues in the city of Philadelphia and encouraged people to be a part of the democratic process.
“A lot of the continuing issues we see in these neighborhoods are not only because of the residents, but because people who are making promises to better our communities are not keeping their promises," said Destiny Holly, a senior from Parkway Northwest High School. “And one thing I’m tired of is empty promises.
“This is why it's so important to vote, because we want people in positions of power that are there to make positive change.”
Pennsylvania's Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said young people will decide this election and many elections to come.
“So, I’m asking every voter here today — young and old — to not let anyone stop you from using your voice,” she said.
“Pennsylvania allows early voting by mail-in ballot, and National Early Voting Day is an amazing opportunity to make sure that many Philadelphians exercise their right to do so,” added City Commissioner Lisa Deeley. “Voting should always feel like a celebration.”
Mayor Jim Kenney highlighted attempts around the country to de-legitimize elections.
“Right now, in this country ... there is a movement to take us back to where we were prior to the Civil War," said Kenney during the festival. “If this election doesn’t go right ... we get a governor and a U.S. senator that is going to take us way back to the bad old days.
“The only way to stop them is by taking that ballot and putting it in a drop box or by going voting on Election Day.”
