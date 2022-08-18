Three suspects were apprehended by the police and three others are being sought after five people were shot outside Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia this week.
The three were caught after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police officials said. One suspect was found underneath a car, one suspect was found in a house and another suspect was caught on foot by first responders.
Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell, 22, and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22.
After going over video evidence and conducting interviews, police officials said they believe three more suspects were able to escape the crime scene.
“We are looking for the public's help, so if anyone knows who they are they can call our tip line at 215-686-TIPS. We would be glad to take that information and develop it further,” a police official said at a news conference Wednesday.
City and state officials said the drive-by shooting on Monday evening was due to an ongoing feud.
"This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity and this activity will be very vigorously prosecuted by our office," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "Sadly, this is an incident that involves groups in Philadelphia," Krasner said, adding that law enforcement officials would not identify the groups involved.
Nearly 100 shots were fired in the shooting outside the recreation center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section of the city, police said. Two young men were shot in the head and three others were wounded by gunfire, police said.
Hundreds of people were at the recreation center at the time of the shooting, Krasner said.
The victims were not identified, except for their ages and degree of injuries. Two men were in extremely critical condition Tuesday night — a 21-year-old who was shot once in the head and another man who was also shot once in the head.
A 22-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, a 25-year-old man was grazed in the right shoulder and a 17-year-old male was grazed in the neck.
Some area residents questioned whether the mass shooting could have been prevented.
"Time and time again you hear me talk about the importance of having adequate staffing and having a visible presence on our streets," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "A police presence alone is not a sure-fire deterrent that will stop crime from happening.
"We know that when we do have adequate staffing in our areas prior to mass casualty incidents the message is clear: We are not scared, we will not be deterred, and we will find you. Philadelphians refuse to live in fear."
Mayor Jim Kenney said that it's shocking that such violence would hit so close to a facility that should be a haven for young people.
"It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us here that our young people were subject to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves at one of our rec centers," he said. "Those responsible for the violence must and will be held accountable for their dangerous acts.
"We as a city and a society must do everything that we can to remind our young people — through our words and through our actions — that they are valued, they are important and that their lives matter."
Kenney also said the proliferation of guns in the city must be stemmed, a point he has made several times in the past.
"The fact remains that there are too many guns on our streets with devastating consequences," he said. "There is no purpose for any of those guns other than to kill human beings."
