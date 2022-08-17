In a joint news conference Wednesday, city and state officials said that a drive-by that left five shot near Shepard Recreation Center on Monday evening was due to an ongoing feud.
"This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity and this activity will be very vigorously prosecuted by our office," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "Sadly, this is an incident that involves groups in Philadelphia," Krasner said, adding that law enforcement officials would not identify the groups involved.
Two young men were shot in the head and three others were hurt in gunfire along Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said. Nearly 100 shots were fired.
The five people were shot in a drive-by outside the recreation center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section of the city, police said.
The victims were not identified, except for their ages and degree of injuries. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, a 21-year-old was shot once in the head and remained in extremely critical condition Tuesday night, a third man was shot once in the head and also remained in extremely critical condition, a 25-year-old man was grazed in the right shoulder and a 17-year-old male victim was grazed in his neck.
Some area residents questioned how this mass shooting could have been prevented.
"Time and time again you hear me talk about the importance of having adequate staffing and having a visible presence on our streets," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "A police presence alone is not a sure-fire deterrent that will stop crime from happening.
"We know that when we do have adequate staffing in our areas prior to mass casualty incidents the message is clear: we are not scared, we will not be deterred, and we will find you. Philadelphians refuse to live in fear."
Mayor Jim Kenney said that it's shocking that such violence would hit so close to a facility that should be a haven for young people.
"It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us here that our young people were subject to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves at one of our rec centers," he said. "Those responsible for the violence must and will be held accountable for their dangerous acts.
"We as a city and a society must do everything that we can to remind our young people — through our words through and our actions — that they are valued, they are important and that their lives matter."
Kenney also said that the gun proliferation in the city must be stemmed, a point that he's made several times in the past.
"The fact remains that there are too many guns on our streets with devastating consequences," he said. "There is no purpose for any of those guns other than to kill human beings."
NBC 10 contributed to this story.
